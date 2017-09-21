Custom Pontoon Raft to Begin Photographing Patuxent River to Create Virtual Tour

The Conservancy will once again partner with Richmond-based Terrain360 to obtain high-resolution, 360-degree images using a custom designed pontoon boat with six cameras mounted 10 feet above the water's surface. Images will be taken every 40 feet and later stitched together to create a digital image map of each river, accessible by anyone with an Internet connection.