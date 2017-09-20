St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Crime Solvers

Incident Briefs

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 20, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.On Sunday, September 17, at 7:59 p.m., patrol deputies responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Blake Creek Road for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the nature of the collision, The Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.The preliminary investigation determined a 1999 Toyota Corolla operated by Shelia Marie Hardesty, 54, of Leonardtown, was traveling southbound on Piney Point Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line and into northbound traffic. The vehicle then struck a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500 operated by James Matthew Bowes, Jr., 24, of Leonardtown.Hardesty was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bowes was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Preliminarily, neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.Anyone with further information regarding this collision, please contact Deputy John Davis at (240)496-6695 or by email, John.Davis@stmarysmd.com.STOLEN TARGET GIFT CARD: On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 12:18 p.m., the suspect used a stolen Target gift card at the Target store located at 45155 First Colony Blvd. in California. The gift card had been inside a birthday card which was stolen from a mailbox in the 21800 block of Oscar Hayden Road in Bushwood. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or about this crime in general is asked to contact Deputy Dale Smith at 301.475.4200 ext. *8098 or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com CASE #47255-17. Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to "TIP239" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary's County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.STOLEN WALLET: On Wednesday, September 13, at 11:45 a.m., both suspects were seen rummaging through the employee office area of the Rent-A-Center store located at 21600 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park. An employee later discovered her wallet had been stolen from her purse which was in the same office. Anyone with information regarding the identity of either suspect or about the crime in general is asked to contact DFC Potter at 301.475.4200 ext. *8037 or by email at David.Potter@stmarysmd.com CASE #48647-17. Callers may also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or TEXT a TIP to "TIP239" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637). Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED and callers can remain ANONYMOUS. St. Mary's County CRIME SOLVERS offers REWARDS of up to $1,000 for information about a crime that leads to an arrest or indictment.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 23000 block of Grampton Road in Clements. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 48849-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's residence in the 25000 block of South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the residence. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 48923-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 40000 block of Lake and Breton View Drive in Leonardtown. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE#48928-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 25000 block of South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy First Class McCuen is investigating the case. CASE# 48970-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a residence in the 19000 block of Piney Point Road in Piney Point. Deputy Budd is investigating the case. CASE# 48969-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 21000 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 49102-17THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On Sept. 19, a victim reported unknown suspect(s) stole a vehicle from the 28000 block of Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating. Case #48388-17BURGLARY: On Sept. 19, an employee reported unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed at the Joseph Sacco Fire School located in Valley Lee and stole property. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating. Case #49555-17COUNTERFEIT COMPLAINT: On Sept. 19, a victim reported she received a counterfeit bill from a known suspect at the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge. DFC Potter is investigating. Case #49615-17BURGLARY: On Sept. 20, unknown suspects forced entry into a residence located in the 21000 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Unknown suspect(s) stole property. DFC Beyer is investigating. Case #49725-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: On Sept. 20, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle while it was parked on Expedition Drive in Lexington Park at the Extended Stay America. Cash and other property was stolen. Deputy Bush is investigating. Case #49765-17