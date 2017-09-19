Queen Anne's Co. Man Sets Himself on Fire on Highway to Spite His Girlfriend

CENTREVILLE, Md. (Sept. 19, 2017)—Today at approximately 1:24 p.m., the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a reported car fire in the area of John Brown Road at Maryland Route 213 in Queen Anne's County. While in route, numerous witnesses called and advised that a male subject lit himself on fire at the scene.



The incident involved Jamie Lee Richarts, 35, and Deny Richard Coursey, 42, both of Centreville. Initial contact was made with Richarts. Richarts stated that Deny Coursey, her boyfriend, pulled his vehicle in front of her vehicle causing Richarts to stop her vehicle. It is believed this incident is ongoing from a domestic incident the couple were engaged in the prior evening which was handled by the Queen Anne's Sheriff's office. When the vehicles were stopped, Coursey exited his vehicle and approached Richarts' vehicle with a fuel can in his hand. After a short argument outside of Richarts' vehicle, Coursey doused himself with fuel and lit himself on fire. Coursey quickly returned to his vehicle and left the area.



Coursey was located as he walked into Easton Memorial Hospital with numerous burns. An emergency petition for an evaluation was filed on Coursey and the investigation continues. Coursey will be transferred to a burn center for treatment of his injuries.