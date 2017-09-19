Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 19, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0042117F0139 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-14-G-0009) for the procurement of services to develop, test and deliver Telemetry Network System components in direct support of research, development, test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems for the Integrated Network Enhanced Telemetry Project Office. Work will be performed in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,248,712 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0001917F1568 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment and spares, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of the Philippines. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (75 percent); Hood River, Oregon (10 percent); and the Nueva Ecija, Philippines (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,975,624 are being obligated at the time of the award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor a modification to previously issued task order 0025 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification provides for the procurement of engineering, logistics and program management support for the F/A-18A-D, E-F and G aircraft in support of reducing fleet out of reporting rates and maintenance planning. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,045,816 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.