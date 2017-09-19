Precise Systems Awarded $25.7M Task Order for Presidential Helicopter Program Support

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (Sept. 19, 2017)—Precise Systems has been awarded a five-year, $25.7M task order to provide Program Management Support Services to NAVAIR PMA-274, the Presidential Helicopter Program. PMA-274 is responsible for the life-cycle management of the existing In-Service aircraft (VH-3D) and VH-60N) and the development, production and sustainment of the VH-92A ACAT 1D program. The PMA is tasked with providing safe and timely transportation for the President and Vice President, Heads of States, and others as directed by the White House Military Office.



The Precise Team will provide project management, acquisition management, access control, engineering and technical services for the acquisition and in-service platforms, the Program Office, and associated stakeholders. Partner companies include AVIAN, DCS and ICI Services, all long-standing service providers for the Department of Navy.



Precise Systems is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lexington Park, Md., adjacent to the Naval Air Station at Patuxent River. Field office locations include Odon, Indiana; and San Diego, Calif.