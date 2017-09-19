CBTC's Christy Lombardi Joins the College of So. Md. Foundation Board

Christy Lombardi, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. (Submitted photo)

WALDORF, Md.

(Sept. 19, 2017)—Christy Lombardi, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake has joined the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Board. The CSM Foundation is a charitable organization and fundraising arm of the College of Southern Maryland."As CSM alumni, I am honored to give back and serve on the board of a foundation that truly supports its community. The CSM Foundation Board helps provide and promote scholarships, programs and educational opportunities for those looking to further their education and achieve success. I look forward to contributing to CSM's mission and value the responsibility this new venture brings," said Christy Lombardi.Mrs. Lombardi has 20 years of banking experience, joining Community Bank of the Chesapeake in 1998. She oversees human resources, shareholder relations and administrative and governance matters for Community Bank. Mrs. Lombardi earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management. She earned her Associates degree in Management Development from the College of Southern Maryland and is a graduate of Maryland Bankers School.Mrs. Lombardi supports the community as immediate Past Chair of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, serves on the Advisory Board for the Maryland Banker's Association Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance, the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Audit Committee.The College of Southern Maryland Foundation Board is embraced through an all-volunteer tri-county Board of Directors. They raise funds and friends to support the students and college initiatives in the community.Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.25 billion. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.