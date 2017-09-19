So. Md. Counties, Towns Awarded Total of $1.78M MDOT Funds for Local Road Projects

ANNAPOLIS (Sept. 19, 2017)—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the administration has awarded $38,390,961 in grants for local roads in municipalities and counties from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. The grants are awarded by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to jurisdictions based on the state's formula for the distribution of Highway User Revenues (HURs).



Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties, and several towns therein, were all awarded funds; a grand total of $1,780,998.63. Calvert County was awarded $295,765.22 in addition to $186,984.17 for Chesapeake Beach and $67,658.51 for North Beach. Charles County was awarded $448,309.37 in addition to $94,003.20 for Indian Head and $232,594.60 for La Plata. St. Mary's County was awarded $365,517.58 in addition to $90,165.98 for Leonardtown.



The $38.4 million in grants are in addition to the estimated $177 million in Highway User Revenues that Maryland counties and municipalities are set to receive in fiscal year 2018. These new funds for local roads are above and beyond Maryland's current $8 billion six-year investment in state roads and bridges. y that jurisdictions will participate in the grant and use the funds only on transportation projects.