 Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Schools - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Schools

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Sept. 16, 2017)—Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 30, 2017.

The Board appointed Ms. Jennifer Consalvo as Principal at Esperanza Middle School. Ms. Consalvo holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Salisbury University. Ms. Consalvo currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Mr. Christopher Rodkey has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Rodkey holds both a Master's degree and Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College of Maryland. Mr. Rodkey currently serves as a General Science Teacher at Fairlead Academy II.

These appointments became effective Thursday, August 31, 2017.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Michelle Lea & Associates Massage Therapy
Massage certificates make a great gift for Christmas, birthdays, expectant mothers, or anyone who could use some relaxation.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article