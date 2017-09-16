Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Schools

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Sept. 16, 2017)—Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 30, 2017.



The Board appointed Ms. Jennifer Consalvo as Principal at Esperanza Middle School. Ms. Consalvo holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Salisbury University. Ms. Consalvo currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.



Mr. Christopher Rodkey has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Rodkey holds both a Master's degree and Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College of Maryland. Mr. Rodkey currently serves as a General Science Teacher at Fairlead Academy II.



These appointments became effective Thursday, August 31, 2017.