St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Sept. 16, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.ATTEMPTED SHOOTING: On September 5, patrol deputies responded to St. Mary's Square, located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the report of an attempted shooting in the parking lot. Officers made contact with an adult victim who was not injured from the shooting. The investigation was continued by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). The investigation revealed the victim encountered, in the area of the businesses on a nearby sidewalk. The victim and Shubrooks became engaged in a heated argument. During the argument, Shubrooks got inside of a vehicle and as the vehicle was leaving the area, Shubrooks began shooting at the victim while he was standing on the sidewalk. The victim was not shot and contacted the police for further assistance. Shubrooks was unable to be located. An arrest warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the following criminal violations: Assault First Degree; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Shubrooks was located on Sept. 6.FAIL TO NOTIFY OF ADDRESS CHANGE: The Criminal Investigations Division, received information about a registered sexual offender that was possibly residing in Lexington Park without the knowledge of law enforcement officers. The investigation revealed, was a registered sexual offender stemming from a conviction in 2011 from the state of Wisconsin. On August 29, Detective Melissa Hulse responded to the residence in Lexington Park and contact was made with Weare who confirmed he had been residing at the given address for an extended period of time. Weare was also unable to provide Detective Hulse with a valid reason as to why he had not reported his address to the sheriff's office as required by law. Subsequently, he was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Sex Offender Reg-Fail to Notify/Include.ARREST WARRANT:, is a tier III registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for life. There was an active arrest warrant for Sherbert's arrests stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status. He was located on Sept. 14.FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION: On September 8, at approximately 4:02 p.m., patrol units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on St. John's Road in the area of Daniel Farm Lane in Hollywood. Units arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with two occupants into a telephone pole.The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Michael Emerson, 41, of Leonardtown, was traveling West on St. John's Road towards Hollywood Road. A passenger, Carrie Emerson, age 39, of Leonardtown, was in the front passenger seat. The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and the operator attempted to regain control of the vehicle. The operator over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and strike a telephone pole. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported by Trooper 6 to Prince George's Shock Trauma Center for treatment.At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Smith at 301-475-4200 ext. *2328.ARMED ROBBERY: On Monday, August 21, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies from the patrol division responded to Queen Anne Park Apartment Complex in Lexington Park for an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. The suspects, described as three teenage black males, fled on foot from the area. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Corporal Teague at 301-475-4200, ext.*8128 or by email, Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed a victim's ATV from their yard in the 27000 block of Brothers Lane in Mechanicsville. Corporal Carberry is investigating the case. CASE #47360-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 9/7 into 9/8, unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles and stole property on Scarlet Oak Court in California. Corporal Maguire and Deputy First Class Potter are investigating the cases. CASE #47513-17, 47521-17, 47530-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property from a vehicle sitting on Route 5 near Bob Green Siding in Mechanicsville. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating the case. CASE #47528-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 22000 block of Breton Bay Drive in Leonardtown and stole property. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE #47642-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 23000 block of Spalding Lane in Leonardtown and stole property. Corporal Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE #47643-17.BODY FOUND: On September 12, a citizen contacted the Emergency Communication Center (ECC) to report they had located the body of a deceased adult male in a body of water located at Tarkill Cove (St. George's Creek) in Piney Point. Based on the nature of the investigation, detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The male, identified as Ronald Westerfield, was reported missing by co-workers on September 11. Westerfield was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. At this time, there does not appear to be any suspicious factors surrounding Westerfield's death.BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 45000 block of Blackistone Circle in Hollywood. Deputy First Class Tirpak is investigating the case. CASE #48134-17.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry through the fence of Winegardner Chevrolet and stole property. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE #48150-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 25000 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Corporal D. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE #48201-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 28000 block of Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville causing destruction to the property. Deputy Bowie is investigating the case. CASE #48388-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 46000 block of Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Bowie is investigating the case. CASE #48361-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Sometime between 9/12 and 9/13, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 48663-17ST. MARY'S COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE TO OFFER MEDICATION DISPOSAL AT THE ST. MARY'S COUNTY FAIR: The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office will collect unwanted medications at the St. Mary's County Fair from September 21—September 24, 2017. Residents are encouraged to drop off their unwanted medications to uniformed officers at the drop-boxes located next to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Command Post.This take back effort ensures that medications in our community are disposed of properly. Proper disposal of prescription medications helps protect you, your family and the environment. Avoid health problems that occur from accidentally taking the wrong medicine, too much of the same medicine, or medicine that has expired.Additionally, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office hosts a medication drop-off program 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our headquarters in Leonardtown. Through this program, residents may safely dispose of unused or expired medications in the collection boxes. All deposits through the program are completely anonymous.The Sheriff's Office accepts all forms of medications—except for syringes.