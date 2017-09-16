Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Proulx Hired as Agriculture Business Development Manager
County Administrator Michael D. Mallinoff is pleased to announce the hiring of Martin Proulx as Agriculture Business Development manager. Proulx will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Sept. 18.
As Agriculture Business Development manager, Proulx will be responsible for developing, implementing, and administering programs and initiatives to promote, enhance, and market the county's agricultural industries. Proulx will serve as the primary contact for promoting all aspects of the county's agricultural industry, collaborate with key industry stakeholders, and oversee initiatives that support local agriculture businesses.
"We're excited to bring Martin on board to the Economic Development Department as our first Agriculture Business Development manager," said Economic Development Department Director Darréll Brown. "Martin's experience in agriculture and community sustainability will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue our work to support the agriculture industry in Charles County."
Proulx brings to the Economic Development Department years of experience in local agriculture and community sustainability. Prior to joining the department, Proulx spent three seasons managing the Howard County Global Farmers Market, where he orchestrated, promoted, and grew several producer-only markets with an emphasis on connecting residents to local farms and educating the public. In addition to his role at the Farmers Market, Proulx also served as assistant manager of the Roving Radish, a Howard County-sponsored meal delivery program, which aims to make fresh food and healthy meals accessible to county residents.
Proulx holds a master's degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Frostburg State University.
Expect Delays on Nice Bridge during Sept. 22 and 29 Weekends
The Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (U.S. Route 301) across the Potomac River will be reduced to one lane with flagging operations alternating northbound and southbound traffic during the weekend of Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The bridge will have 24/7 continuous flagging operations from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday each weekend. In the event of inclement weather, work may occur the weekend of Oct. 13.
Trucks larger than 10-feet wide will not be permitted to cross the bridge during flagging operations. Drivers of vehicles exceeding the width restriction must call 301-259-4444 to obtain approval and schedule an escort. Calls must be made one hour prior to arrival at the bridge and will only be accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No overweight vehicles, more than 80,000 pounds, will be permitted to cross the bridge when there is construction.
The work is the Maryland Transportation Authority's $5.4 million project to repair the substructure and superstructure of the Nice Bridge. The project began in spring 2017 and is expected to be complete in early 2019.
To view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov.
Commissioners Approve Resolution to Assist Employee Wellness Initiative
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Board of Charles County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to expand healthy drink and snack options offered in vending machines in county-owned buildings used by employees and residents. The Commissioners' action supports an idea brought forth by the Charles County Wellness Committee employees.
The draft policy proposed by the County Administrator would require that at least 50 percent of items in machines meet American Heart Association-recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat, and other measures, and that every drink machine offer bottled water.
"We thank the Commissioners for voting to prioritize the health of our residents and workers," said Shawn McIntosh, executive director of Sugar Free Kids Maryland. "This helps the county continue moving towards a culture of health."
This resolution is designed to help the county promote health, save lives, and reduce the costly effects of medical conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Chronic diseases are significantly affecting the lives of Charles County residents and leading to large health care costs. This builds on recent momentum in the state of Maryland where, since 2015, similar pieces of legislation that ensure healthy drinks and snacks in vending machines have been passed by Baltimore City, Howard County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and the Maryland National Parks and Planning Commission.
Visit the American Heart Association website for more healthy living tips at www.heart.org. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
County Commissioners September Town Hall Meeting Schedule
The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the September town hall meeting as scheduled below. The purpose of Commissioner town hall meetings is to take questions from those in attendance and to discuss items of importance to the citizens and the community.
• Board of County Commissioners' Quarterly Town Hall Meeting (District 3)
Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
Westlake High School (3300 Middletown Rd, Waldorf)
We encourage residents to email concerns/issues to CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov prior to the meetings. Future town hall meeting dates are available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
2017 Annual Fall "Fishin' Buddies" Derby Scheduled for Oct. 14
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will sponsor the 2017 annual fall Fishin' Buddies Derby at Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Anglers will compete by teams, which must include one adult at least 21 years of age and one child between the ages of 6 and 15. Each team must supply their own rods and bait. Trophies will be awarded in the two age divisions. Bank anglers will compete separately from those who fish from a boat. Local businesses have donated numerous fishing-related door prizes. All teams are eligible for the door prize drawings. Lunch will be provided to all participants.
The entry fee is $7 per team. Pre-registration is required since participation is limited.
Online registration is required. Visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/parks-special-events to register. The deadline to register is noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
For more information, call the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism, at 301-932-3470 or 301-870-3388 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Partial Closure of Indian Head Rail Trail Starting Sept. 18
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism would like to notify residents that the Indian Head Rail Trail will have partial closures starting Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22 at the Route 225 crossing to Mattingly Avenue. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative needs to make emergency repairs to the power lines along the trail right-of-way. These rolling closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Indian Head Trail users are reminded to observe safety cones and signs and be prepared to turn around. Other portions of the trail will not be affected and will remain open for public use. Repairs will involve the use of heavy equipment and material transport. The closure is necessary to ensure public safety and to expedite completion of repairs.
For more information, please call the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism at 301- 932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
County Commissioners Meeting Agendas for Sept. 19 and 20
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Charles County Commissioners Meeting
1. [11:00 a.m.] Closed Session (Government Building Conference Room)
1.01 [11:00 a.m.] Closed Session (Legal) All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland
2. [12:00 p.m.] Luncheon Reception w/ Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson (Casey Jones, 417 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646)
3. [3:00 p.m.] Open Session (Commissioners' Meeting Room)
3.01 [3:00 p.m.] Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
3.02 [3:00 p.m.] Recognition: Americans with Disabilities Act Anniversary Proclamation
3.03 [3:05 p.m.] Commissioners' Comments
3.04 [3:05 p.m.] Approval of the Minutes of August 29, 2017
3.05 [3:05 p.m.] Notice of the Tentative Agenda of September 26, 2017
3.06 [3:10 p.m.] Approval Items
3.07 [3:15 p.m.] Briefing and Request for Approval of Resolution: Honorary Street Naming on behalf of Ms. Hattie Carroll, Subject of 1964 Song Recording by Bob Dylan (Commissioner Robinson)
3.08 [3:30 p.m.] Briefing: Economic Development Initiatives and Projects (Mr. Darrell Brown, Director Economic Development Department/ Ms. Marcia Keeth, Deputy Director of Economic Development Department/ Mr. Taylor Yewell, Redevelopment Director)
3.09 [4:00 p.m.] Briefing: Quarterly General Fund Review (Mr. David Eicholtz, Director of Fiscal & Administrative Services/Ms. Jenifer Ellin, Chief of Budget)
3.10 [4:20 p.m.] Briefing and Request for Introduction: New Bond Authorization for Financing (Mr. David Eicholtz, Director of Fiscal & Administrative Services/Ms. Jenifer Ellin, Chief of Budget)
3.11 [4:35 p.m.] Briefing: Modification to WSSC Sewer Agreement (Mr. Jason Groth, Chief of Resource & Infrastructure Management)
3.12 [4:45 p.m.] Briefing and Request to Schedule a Hearing: Scotland Heights Planned Development Zone Amendment #01-10 (Ms. Yolanda Hipski, Program Manager/ Ms. Heather Kelley, Planner III)
3.13 [5:00 p.m.] Briefing and Request for Approval: DBE Goals for VanGo Bus Procurement (Mr. Steven Kaii-Ziegler, Director and Planning & Growth Management/Mr. Jeffry Barnett, Chief of Transit)
3.14 [5:15 p.m.] Action on Boards, Committees, Commissions
4. [5:15 p.m.] Closed Session (Government Building Conference Room)
4.01 [5:15 p.m.] Closed Session (Legal) All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)()() of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland
5. [6:00 p.m.] Public Hearing (Commissioners' Meeting Room)
5.01 [6:00 p.m.] Public Hearing: Hughesville Village Zoning ZTA #17-145/Bill #2017-07 and ZMA #17-55/Bill #2017-08
THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Charles County Commissioners' Meeting
The County Commissioners will not be holding public session. The Commissioners will be representing the county at other meetings and will conduct individual appointments as scheduled.
THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE