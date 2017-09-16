Pedestrian Killed on Route 301 in Waldorf

LA PLATA, Md. (Sept. 16, 2017)—A pedestrian was hit and killed on US Route 301 north of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on Friday, September 15, at approximately 8:03 p.m. Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the scene. Due to the circumstances, troopers requested the MSP Crash Team to assume the investigation.



The preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 GMC Envoy operated by Chad Edward Stubbs, of Waldorf, was traveling in the 2nd left turn lane (lane #2) of southbound US Route 301 north of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. At the same time, the pedestrian, Leo Wheatley Bury, Jr., of La Plata, was attempting to walk across Route 301 from the median. For unknown reasons, Mr. Bury entered the travel path of the GMC and was subsequently struck. Mr. Bury was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The operator of the GMC, Mr. Stubbs, refused treatment on the scene.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team. (17-MSP-039310)