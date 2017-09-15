Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 15, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of one CFM56-7B24EG04 engine for the C-40A aircraft and three CFM56-7B27AE engines for the P-8 Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (55 percent); and Durham, North Carolina (45 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,999,658 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0064)., is being awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0004) to provide additional funding for the Service Life Assessment Program (SLAP) and Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), Phase C for the F/A-18E/F aircraft. The SLAP and SLEP programs facilitate the extension of the service life of the F/A-18E/F beyond the original design of the 6,000 flight hours. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (50 percent); and El Segundo, California (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0003). This modification provides for the full-rate production and delivery of six Lot 41 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (46 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (30 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3 percent); Mesa, Arizona (2 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); and Santa Clarita, California (1 percent), and various locations within the U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $676,575,190 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price task order N4008017F4183 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-17-D-0011) for renovation of an office building at Naval Support Facility, Dahlgren. The work to be performed provides for the complete interior renovation of Buildings 218 and 111 to be performed in three phases to include temporary chiller and hookups, window replacement, drainage repair, and furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2017 working capital fund (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,202,490 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00048 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0114) for recurring logistics services of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Support to be provided includes delivery of material (26,171 items) for depot stand-up and activation. The material delivered supports the Electro-Optical Targeting System for the F-35. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in in September 2019. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $8,769,892 will be obligated at time of award, $7,178,619 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,958,754; 45 percent); Marine Corps ($2,120,399; 24 percent); Navy ($1,099,466; 13 percent); non-DoD participants ($1,186,827; 14 percent); and FMS customers ($404,446; 4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00031 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0036) to exercise an option for continued support services to the Naval Air Systems Command's Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department. Services include support for the designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on aircraft and engines for the Navy and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (95 percent); China Lake, California (2.5 percent) and Point Mugu, California (2.5 percent); and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $503,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to provide unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance services in support of maritime operations, including operations and maintenance of the ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems and real-time electro-optical imagery and infrared imagery. Work will be performed in the Pacific theater and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,830,523 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0087).