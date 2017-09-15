Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(Sept. 15, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING REWARD IN HOME INVASION CASE / COMPOSITE SKETCHES OF SUSPECTS RELEASED: Charles County Sheriff's detectives are seeking the identities of three men responsible for a home invasion and robbery. On Sept. 3 at 10:30 p.m., three suspects broke into a house in the 3500 block of Elsa Avenue in Waldorf. They bound two adult residents and stole money and guns. The suspects fled in the victims' 2015 Dodge Charger, pearl blue in color. The vehicle has not been recovered. Investigators say the victims were targeted and the crime was not random. Lt. D. Stahl—a Commander in the Persons Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigations Division—who is also a forensic sketch artist, met with the victims and was able to create sketches of the suspects based on the victims' descriptions. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. McKenzie at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: On Sept. 8 between 6:00 a.m.—3:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole catalytic converters from at least five cars parked at the Mattawoman Beantown Park and Ride in Waldorf. All of the vehicles were SUVs and all of the vehicles were parked on the northeast corner, facing the wood line. Officer A. Singh is investigating.