St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Notice of Public Hearings
Notice is HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold two Public Hearings on September 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland, to:
6:00 p.m. 1) Consider amending Section 203-13, R101.2 of the Code of St. Mary's County, Maryland, by adding the following:
Exception 4: One-story detached accessory structure with a floor area not greater than 600 square feet (55.74 square meters) provided however a building permit shall be required.
6:30 p.m. 2) Consider amending Chapter 203 of the Code of St. Mary's County, Maryland by adding Section 203-13, R102.7.2 to read as follows:
Testing is not required for a satisfactory inspection of additions to one and two family dwellings.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Written comments may be submitted on or before September 26, 2017 to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Copies of the proposed Ordinance are available in the Legal Department, St. Mary's County Governmental Center, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 and under "Public Hearing Notices" at www.stmarysmd.com.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at 301-475-4200, *1342.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: Bill Hunt, Director of Land Use and Growth Management
If you have questions, please email to bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200 *1508.
Grant Offers Accreditation Assistance to Behavioral Health Care Providers
The St. Mary's County Local Behavioral Health Authority is providing one-time only grant funding to qualified providers who are not currently accredited due to financial hardship. Approximately $15,000 will be awarded to each qualified provider for accreditation assistance. The deadline for receipt of proposals is September 30, 2017. For more information or to submit a proposal, please visit the St. Mary's County Health Department's website at www.smchd.org/rfp.
Commissioners Approve Employee Day to Serve Initiative
As a way of embracing volunteer opportunities in the St. Mary's County community, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County have approved a resolution granting county employees an opportunity to volunteer in the community.
The effort is part of Governor Larry Hogan's 2017 Day to Serve Initiative, an outreach effort to support those in need by partnering with community organizations.
Day to Serve is an annual month-long community service initiative which began in 2012 as collaboration between the governors of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the Mayor of Washington DC to encourage volunteerism among their citizens. Each locality competes by tracking the number of volunteers and their hours served. Governor Hogan provided MD State employee with 4 hours of paid leave to volunteer and has identified the period between September 11 through October 10, 2017 as the 2017 Day to Serve event.
The resolution allows employees to use four consecutive hours of paid leave to volunteer in their community during the event. The initiative supports an employee friendly work culture, improves employee morale and promotes employee pride in their workplace.
To participate in this community service event, employees are required to obtain approval from their supervisor before volunteering; and upon completion of their volunteer time, provide documentation from where they volunteered. The volunteer time must be completed during the event dates and during an employee's scheduled work hours to qualify for paid leave.
County employees can search those Local and State agencies in need of volunteers by going to the Day to Serve website at www.daytoserve.org/maryland