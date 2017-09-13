Fatal Collision in Fort Washington Claims One Life

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (Sept. 13, 2017)—The PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Fort Washington this weekend. The victim is 24-year-old Ibriahim Jalloh of Hollywood Road in Falls Church, Virginia.
On September 9th, at about 11:15 pm, patrol officers were called to the 12400 block of Livingston Road for the report of a vehicle collision.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was driving eastbound on Livingston Road when for reasons that remain under investigation, his car exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. Jalloh was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers suffered what preliminarily appear to be minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.