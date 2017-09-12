Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Mallows Bay Trash Clean-up Day
Charles County Government is partnering with the Alice Ferguson Foundation, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the fourth annual trash clean-up day at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Oct. 8).
Volunteers can walk the shoreline of Mallows Bay Park or use a kayak or canoe. Volunteers may bring their own kayak or canoe or rent one through local outfitter www.atlantickayak.com who provides rental delivery and pick up. The clean-up is timed to coincide with low tide and maximum shoreline exposure.
The National Audubon Society is hosting a bird watching hike. There are also history heritage hikes scheduled throughout the day.
For more information visit trashnetwork.fergusonfoundation.org/event/3740/show.
Medicare Seminars Available in September
Are you overwhelmed with Medicare television ads and brochures? Navigating the Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D can be as confusing as alphabet soup. Join your local State Health Insurance Program in conjunction with Charles County Public Library, and get simplified information about Medicare, including the Senior Medicare Patrol program, savings programs, and supplemental insurance. Attend one of the seminars below to receive valuable information about services you may be eligible for.
• La Plata Public Library (2 Garrett Avenue, La Plata)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
• P.D. Brown Memorial Public Library (50 Village Street, Waldorf)
Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
• Potomac Public Library (3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive, Indian Head)
Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
• Waldorf West Public Library (10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Ruth Anderson-Cole at 301-609-5712. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Economic Development Department Announces Annual Fall Meeting
The Economic Development Department will host its annual Fall Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center (3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf) from 8 a.m. to noon. The event theme this year is, "The Evolution of Charles County: A New Spin on Traditional Industries."
The Fall Meeting is an opportunity to learn how new and evolving industries are contributing to the area's economic potential and vitality. As part of the program, influential community leaders from the public and private sector will take part in panel conversations focused on the future of entrepreneurship in Charles County, the shifting nature of the retail industry, and the impact Maryland's new medical cannabis industry will have on the county. These panel discussions will encourage and inspire attendees to build relationships that can work toward common goals.
"The Fall Meeting serves as a point of reflection, but more importantly, as a discussion of the future," said Darrell Brown, director of the Economic Development Department. "Understanding how to properly evolve industries and encourage new ones is how we keep Charles County an influential part of Maryland's economy."
Sponsorship opportunities include several support levels with various packages for business exposure. These packages include benefits such as ads in the printed program, business recognition in all marketing materials, as well as event signage. Sponsorship level contributions are available from $400 to $1,800.
To explore sponsorship opportunities or to register for the event, please visit fallmeeting2017.eventbrite.com. To learn more about Charles County Economic Development Department, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com.
2017 Annual Fall "Fishin' Buddies" Derby Scheduled for Oct. 14
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will sponsor the 2017 annual fall Fishin' Buddies Derby at Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Anglers will compete by teams, which must include one adult at least 21 years of age and one child between the ages of 6 and 15. Each team must supply their own rods and bait. Trophies will be awarded in the two age divisions. Bank anglers will compete separately from those who fish from a boat. Local businesses have donated numerous fishing-related door prizes. All teams are eligible for the door prize drawings. Lunch will be provided to all participants.
The entry fee is $7 per team. Pre-registration is required since participation is limited.
Online registration is required. Visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/parks-special-events to register. The deadline to register is noon on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
For more information, call the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism, at 301-932-3470 or 301-870-3388 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
The 17th Annual Nanjemoy Heritage Day Event Scheduled for Oct. 7
On Saturday, Oct. 7, the 17th annual Nanjemoy Heritage Day will be held at the Nanjemoy Community Center (4375 Port Tobacco Road) from noon until 3 p.m.
The Department of Community Services Aging and Human Services Division is requesting old family photos and Nanjemoy artifacts to showcase. If you have a piece of Nanjemoy heritage to share, or you would like to be part of the parade with a classic vehicle or antique farm equipment, contact the Nanjemoy Community Center coordinator at 301-246-9612.
The festivities will begin with a lively parade. Following the parade, participants will enjoy live music, crafts for the kids, face painting, area artists, local heritage displays, classic cars, games, and more. Refreshments and souvenir t-shirts will be available.
For more information, call 301-246-9612. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.