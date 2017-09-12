Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

Dayshawn Martel Nolan and Deuan Manuel Herndon Indicted for Illegal Drugs



On May 2, 2016, Deputy D. McClure of the Sheriff's Office Patrol Division made contact with Dayshawn Martel Nolan, 24, of Lexington Park, who was an occupant of a vehicle parked in the rear lot of Lancaster Park located at 21550 Willows Rd. in Lexington Park. Dep. McClure subsequently placed Nolan under arrest for an outstanding warrant for trespassing. A search incident to arrest of the vehicle revealed suspected heroin and cocaine packaged for resale and a loaded .22 caliber revolver. McClure identified the vehicle's operator as Deuan Manuel Herndon, 31, of Lexington Park.



Numerous items of evidence found in proximity to the revolver were analyzed and determined to be both heroin and cocaine.



The facts of this investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary's County by a detective assigned to the Vice/Narcotics Division. As a result, both Nolan and Herndon were indicted on one count each of the following: possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, wear, carry, and transport a handgun on person, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.



Nolan was subsequently served the five-count indictment while already incarcerated on an unrelated matter at the St. Mary's County Detention & Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC) in Leonardtown.



On the evening of August 14, deputies from the Patrol Division responded to the front lobby of the SMCDRC in Leonardtown and made contact with Herndon. Upon being informed of the active arrest warrant regarding the indictment, Herndon fled on foot in an attempt to elude the uniformed deputies prior to being apprehended. Along with being served the five-count indictment, Herndon was additionally charged with resisting arrest and issued a civil citation for possession of less than ten grams of marijuana.



Drug Raid in Lexington Park Nets One Arrest



The Vice Narcotics Division received complaints about drug activity at a residence on St. Lo Place in Lexington Park. As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for the residence.



The search and seizure warrant was executed on August 17 with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team and a K-9 resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of suspected cocaine, Alprazolam pills, Oxycodone pills, US currency, and digital scales and packing material indicative of drug distribution.



Three pit bulls were removed from the residence by animal control due to the improper shelter. One of the dog's choke collar was so tight it was embedded into his neck.



Charles A. Plater, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Additional charges are pending a review with the state's attorney.