Cobb Island VFD and EMS Receive $217,715 Federal Grant for Breathing Apparatus

WASHINGTON (Sept. 11, 2017)—The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS has been awarded a $217,715 grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grant award funds will be used to replace the Department's Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), as well as replacing a breathing air compressor system used by the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.



"Without the help from the Assistance for Firefighters Grant it would not be possible for our department to replace all of our Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and SCBA Compressor Fill Station," said William A. Lawman Jr., Chief of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. "We will now be in a better position to provide for the safety of our firefighters as well as provide for the safety of our community."