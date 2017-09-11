Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 11, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification 00032 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-15-D-0003) for organizational, intermediate, and depot-level maintenance and logistics support for 16 T-34 Mentor, 54 T-44 Pegasus, and 287 T-6 Texan aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas (50 percent); Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida (39 percent); Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida (8 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification to previously issued delivery order N0001917F0108 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020 for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. This modification procures additional verification and validation system support for country-specific mission data files for the foreign military sales customer's operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Point Mugu, California (75 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,461,238 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.