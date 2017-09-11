Toddler Drowns in Swimming Pool in Waldorf

LA PLATA, Md. (Sept. 11, 2017)—Today at approximately 9:52 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3600 block of Yorktown Drive in Waldorf for the report of a drowning. Upon arrival, officers located a two-year-old male on the rear deck of the residence not breathing. The victim had been removed from the pool by the daycare provider who started CPR. Officers continued CPR until EMS arrived. The victim was subsequently transported to Southern Maryland Hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.



Initial investigation revealed the provider, who is licensed, was watching three children when she opened the back door to let a dog out. She closed the door and walked away from the room for a few minutes. When she returned, the door was open and she did not see one of the children. She immediately went outside where she found the toddler in the pool. She initiated CPR until help arrived.



Detective J. Long is investigating.