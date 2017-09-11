MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 11, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 9/8/2017 at 8:02 pm, Corporal Esnes responded to the Shell Station on Traditional Way in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly person refusing to leave the premise., was found to be in an extremely intoxicated state and was disrupting the flow of business. He was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Due to the high level of intoxication, it was determined Pitner needed to go to the hospital for an evaluation. Charges are pending for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Trespassing.Eric V. Cunningham, 43, of Washington, DC, arrested on 09/06/2017 @ 01:49 am by TPR. K. StullJames W. Williams, 37, of Washington, DC, arrested on 09/06/2017 @ 02:01 am by TFC S. LewisBenadad S. Gonzalez, 35, of Pharr, TX, arrested on 09/06/2017 @ 11:10 pm by TPR. K. StullPatricia J. Meadows, 40, of Hyattsville, arrested on 09/08/2017 @ 12:22 am by TFC S. MatthewsJamie D. Ignowski, 24, of Baltimore, arrested on 09/09/2017 @ 03:00 pm by TFC J. Warrick