One Person Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Hollywood Friday

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Sept. 11, 2017)—One person was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash Friday, September 08, at approximately 4:02 p.m. on St. John's Road in the area of Daniel Farm Lane in Hollywood.



The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit arrived on scene to find a single vehicle with two occupants into a telephone pole. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Envoy, operated by Michael Emerson, age 41, of Leonardtown, was traveling West on St. John's Road towards Hollywood Road. A passenger, Carrie Emerson, age 39, of Leonardtown, was in the front passenger seat.



The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and the operator attempted to regain control of the vehicle. The operator over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and strike a telephone pole.



The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported by Trooper 6 to Prince George's Shock Trauma Center for treatment.



At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Smith at 301-475-4200 ext. *2328.