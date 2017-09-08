Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-17-D-0048)

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-17-D-0050)

$486,952,035

(Sept. 08, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., are each being awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts to provide prototype air vehicle modification, mission systems, aircraft stores and support equipment designs, build-to-print technical data packages, kits and installed systems for test and evaluation of new systems and capabilities as well as fleet introduction. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Aircraft Prototype Systems Division (APSD). The scope of this contract is to cover all phases of APSD projects from feasibility studies and concept development through prototype development, systems integration laboratory standup and testing concluding with production in limited quantities to meet test and evaluation, fleet evaluation or urgent fielding requirements. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland; and at contractor facilities, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Funds are not being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals in two lots: Lot I, competitive unrestricted, and Lot II, competitive small business set-aside. Seven proposals were received for Lot I; 10 proposals were received for Lot II. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afor modification P00002 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-0051). The modification provides for the procurement of 11 standard and five SEED retrofit kits to support the H-60 Automatic Radar Periscope Detect and Discrimination program. Work will be performed in Farmingdale, New York (82.77 percent); Owego, New York (17.10 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (0.11 percent); and Syracuse, New York (0.02 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,991,426 are being obligated at time of award, $9,992,822 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (4018) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019) in support of the Navy and the governments of Australia and Denmark. This order provides for the procurement of non-recurring and recurring efforts required to manufacture, test and deliver 69 Generation VI Mission Computers, 87 Moving Map Integration Retrofit Wiring Kits ( Navy, Australia, and Denmark), and 24 Audio Management Lite Computers in support of the MH-60R/S platform. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (80 percent); Farmingdale, New York (11 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (9 percent). All work in support of this effort is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); Navy working capital funds; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $23,141,340 are being obligated on this award; $2,082,280 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($21,216,546; 92 percent); the government of Australia ($1,445,544; 6 percent); and the government of Denmark ($479,250; 2 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee task order to a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00174-12-G-0001) to provide labor, material and services required to deliver and preserve open, inspection and repair of Mk 38, mod 2/3 machine gun system components. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,325,708 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). The, is the contracting activity.