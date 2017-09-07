St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Sept. 07, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 8/16 into 8/17, unknown suspect(s) entered two motor vehicles and stole property in the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills. Corporal Foor is investigating the case. CASE# 43534-17.BURGLARY: Between 08/09 and 08/16, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 43358-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Tulagi Place in Lexington Park. Deputy Sidorowicz is investigating the case. CASE# 43379-17THEFT: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) stole a driver's side door from a motor vehicle at Tom Hodges in Hollywood. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 43372-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Langley Park Way in Lexington Park. Deputy McClure is investigating the case. CASE# 43509-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 46000 block of Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the residence. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 43710-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 43771-17.ROBBERY: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's wallet in the 22000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. Deputy First Class Tirpak is investigating the case. CASE# 43804-17.ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 44000 block of Hunting Meadows in Callaway. Deputy First Class Tirpak is investigating the case. CASE# 43808-17.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 23000 block of Sugar Maple Court in California. Corporal Worrey is investigating the case. CASE# 43882-17.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: A bullet hole was found in a victim's residence in the 23000 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 43909-17.ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a garage at the Church of the Ascension in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 43923-17.ARSON: A burned motor vehicle was located in the 29000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.CASE# 43924-17.ARSON: The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office assisted the Fire Marshal's Office with an arson investigation at the Southern States in Charlotte Hall. CASE# 43937-17.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: Deputies responded to the IHOP on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for the report of a fight when deputies heard approximately five to six shots nearby believed to have come from the area of FDR Boulevard. No shell casings were located, and Deputy First Class McCuen is continuing the investigation. CASE# 44058-17.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: A victim discovered damage to a window frame and a .45 caliber projectile in the victim's living room floor. Deputy Smith is continuing the investigation. CASE# 43985-1.SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: While walking in the area of Lynn Drive in Lexington Park, a resident discovered pieces of paper containing news articles. Corporal Seyfried is continuing the investigation. CASE# 44111-17.BURGLARY: Sometime between 7/26/2017 and 7/30/2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 22000 block of Cartwright Road in Leonardtown. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE# 44115-17.BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 8/20 into 8/21, unknown suspect(s) removed the lock from a shed and moved items around in the 39000 block of Emmart Lane in Mechanicsville. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 44298-17.BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 8/20 into 8/21, unknown suspect(s) removed the lock from a shed and moved items around in the 27000 block of Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 44309-17.BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 8/20 into 8/21, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's shed and stole property in the 27000 block of Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal Somerville is investigating the case. CASE# 44326-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 8/20 into 8/21, unknown suspect(s) entered two motor vehicles in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in California. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicles. Corporal Foor is investigating the case. CASE# 44287-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a cell tower site in the 29000 block of Point Lookout Road in Helen and stole property. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 44612-17.BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in California. CASE# 44659-17.BURGLARY: Sometime during the past week, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed in the 27000 block of Stanton Way in Mechanicsville. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 44671-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 47000 block of Jacksons Run Road in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class Lawrence is investigating the case. CASE# 44701-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a business in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy First Class Lawrence is investigating the case. CASE# 44837-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 46000 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the residence and the suspect(s) were observed leaving the area in a white SUV. Deputy First Class Potter is investigating the case. CASE# 45025-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 39000 block of Lady Baltimore Avenue in Leonardtown and stole property. Deputy First Class Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 45044-17.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed a victim's wallet from their purse while they were shopping at BJ's Wholesale club in California. Corporal Reppel is investigating the case. CASE# 45053-17.BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 8/25 into 8/26, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's shed and stole property in the 40000 block of Grandview Street in Morganza. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 45141-17.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from Take it Easy campground in Callaway. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 45285-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Sidorowickz is investigating the case. CASE# 45315-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) stole clothes from a business in St. Mary's Square in Lexington Park. Deputy McClure is investigating the case. CASE# 45352-17.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's wallet during a party in the 45000 block of Lord Baltimore Way in Lexington Park. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 45362-17.THEFT: An unknown suspect stole liquor from the Hermanville Car Wash and Liquor Store in Lexington Park. Deputy Molitor is investigating the case. CASE# 45365-17.BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 8/27 into 8/28, unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 45428-17.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed a camper from the 27000 block of Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy Carl Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 45484-17.ASSAULT: Unknown suspect(s) assaulted a victim in the 40000 block of Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. CASE# 45555-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 44000 block of Maidens Court in Leonardtown. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicle. Deputy Sidorowicz is investigating the case. CASE# 45748-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 45859-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 46370-17.BURGLARY: Between 8/31/2017 and 9/2/2017, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's residence in the 46000 block of Lucca Way in Lexington Park; nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 46419-17.ASSAULT: A victim was assaulted by unknown suspect(s) at an establishment in the 28000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Deputy First Class McCuen is investigating the case. CASE# 46500-17.BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class Tirpak is investigating the case. CASE# 46629-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 28000 block of Hancock Drive in Mechanicsville. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 46649-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 28000 block of Hancock Drive in Mechanicsville. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 46669-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours of 9/3 into 9/4, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 25000 block of Scenic View Street in Morganza. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 46751-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 47124-17.BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 45000 block of Hampton Boulevard in Leonardtown and stole property. Deputy Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 47139-17.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a camper and stole property in the 48000 block of Sea Side View Road in Ridge. Deputy Robinson is investigating the case. CASE# 47201-17.