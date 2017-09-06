Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby Katina Jenkins, 40, of Lexington Park Melvin Minor, 35, of Virginia Rashaun Peebles, 38, of Prince Frederick Richard Rhodes, 45, of Mechanicsville Robert Toye, 64, of Leonardtown Thomas Lewis, 46, of Crofton Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 06, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of August 28 through September 3, deputies responded to 1,103 calls for service throughout the community.HANDGUN VIOLATION: On August 30, Deputy Williamson responded to an auto accident at Southern Maryland Blvd. and Brickhouse Rd. Dunkirk. While investigating the accident a handgun was located in a vehicle. The suspect was identified as. Mr. Minor was arrested and charged with the handgun violation.CDS POSSESSION: On August 31, Deputy Gott initiated a traffic stop on Rousby Hall Rd., Lusby. The driver of the vehicle was identified as. A prescription bottle was located inside the vehicle which contained various pills. Deputy Gott also located marijuana and paraphernalia. Jenkins was placed under arrest and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (oxycodone) and possession of paraphernalia.CDS POSSESSION: On August 31, Deputy R. Evans responded to St. Leonard Fastop in reference to a wanted subject. The subject was identified at. While searching Mr. Butler narcotics were found. Mr. Butler was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (cocaine).CDS POSSESSION: On September 2, a lookout was broadcasted for a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and reckless driving. Deputy Beisel located the vehicle with the assistance of Deputy Yates. A traffic stop was conducted at Rt. 4 and Hallowing Point Rd. in Prince Frederick. The driver was identified as. A K9 scanned the vehicle and showed a positive alert for narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Mr. Toye was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (crack cocaine) and possession of paraphernalia.THEFT LESS THAN $1,000: On September 2, Deputy Yates responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a theft complaint. The suspect fled on foot. Deputy Yates and Deputy Kreps canvassed the area locating the individual on Solomons Island Rd. in Prince Frederick. The suspect was identified as. Through the investigation it was determined several miscellaneous items had been stolen and were located. Mr. Peebles was arrested and charged with Theft less than $1,000.POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA: On September 3, Deputy Durner initiated a traffic stop at Solomons Island Rd and HG Trueman Rd. The suspects were identified asand. Deputy Durner conducted field sobriety on the driver. Deputy Durner also located paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Both Lewis and Rhodes were arrested and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia.BURGLARY 17-45984: On August 28, Deputy Holt responded to the 800 block of Golden West Way, Lusby for a burglary report. The victim stated someone broke into their shed and stole various Harley Davidson motorcycle parts, an Echo backpack blower, an Echo 18 inch chainsaw, Dewalt tool set, Craftsman tool set, miscellaneous hand tools, Geissele trigger and a scope. The value of the stolen items was $7,330. The victim also stated that damage was done to their Harley Davidson motorcycle. Estimated damage is $600.BURGLARY/THEFT 17-46443: On August 31, Deputy Hardesty responded to Pale Face Ct. Lusby, for a burglary complaint. The victim stated the front door handle had been broken by a hammer. No items were taken from inside the residence. It was discovered that the Air Conditioning unit was stolen from the outside of the residence. Total value is $500.THEFT 17-46278: On August 30, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Senora Lane, Lusby for a theft complaint. The victim stated on August 30th at approximately 3:30 a.m. he noticed someone rummaging through his vehicle. It was later discovered that his gold I-phone 5 was missing. The value of the property is $300.THEFT 17-45883: On August 28, Deputy Migliaccio responded to Sheckells Lane, Huntingtown for a theft report. The victim stated one of his gray and white pit bull puppies was taken from the kennel overnight. The value of the property is $200.