Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Russell Eugene Willett, Jr., 25, of Bryans Road.
LA PLATA, Md. (Sept. 06, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.
TIPS TO CRIME SOLVERS HELP DETECTIVES IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY CASE: Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division say tips from the community and the Crime Solvers' tip line helped them identify the suspect in an attempted robbery that occurred last month. As a result of the tips, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Russell Eugene Willett, Jr., 25, of Bryans Road. On August 29 at 8:15 p.m., Willett entered Subway located at 2055 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road and walked directly to the cash register with both hands concealed in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. He told the cashier to give him the money and no one would get hurt. The cashier refused. Willett continued to make demands, but left after a customer entered the store. Willett was arrested on Sept. 5 at his home and was charged with attempted robbery and other related charges. Det. C. Gregory is investigating.
PEDESTRIAN-INVOLVED ACCIDENT: On Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m., the driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Piney Church Road near Tipperary Avenue in Waldorf when a 14-year-old girl, who was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, stepped into the path of the vehicle and was struck by the passenger side door handle, causing injury. As a precaution, the girl was flown to a hospital, where it was later determined her injuries were not life threatening. Cpl. B. Saunders of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.
BURGLARY: On Sept. 5 at 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the 8900 block of Twinbrook Court in Waldorf for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation showed a white male broke out a window to a garage and made entry. He stole a leaf blower and was in the process of loading it into a dark-colored 1990s Ford F-150 truck when the homeowner noticed him. The victim began to walk towards the suspect, at which time the suspect fled without the leaf blower. Officer S. Griffith is investigating.
Officers Receive Aggressive Driving Prevention Awards
Sgt. Jon Burroughs, Cpl. Brad Saunders, and Pfc. Patrick McPherson, pictured with Chief of Staff Mr. Phil Hinkle, receive awards at the ADAPT luncheon.
On August 29, four members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit were honored at the Maryland Department of Transportation's ADAPT (Aggressive Drivers Are Public Threats) Aggressive Driving Prevention Awards Luncheon.
Sgt. Jon Burroughs, Cpl. Kris Syvertsen, Cpl. Brad Saunders, and Pfc. Patrick McPherson received awards for their efforts in reducing aggressive driving on our roadways in 2017. During the event, Tom Gianni, Chief of the Maryland Highway Safety Office, gave the welcome address. Speakers were Ms. Christine Nizer of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and Colonel Jerry Jones, Chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. Dr. Elizabeth Baker of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave closing remarks.
"Our Traffic Operations Unit works tirelessly to curtail aggressive driving and speeding in Charles County," said Sheriff Troy Berry. "We are proud of these exemplary officers for doing their part to keep our roadways safe."
The ADAPT campaign focuses on addressing motorists who commit a combination of moving traffic offenses that endanger other people or property. Aggressive driver behaviors include speeding, tailgating, running red lights and stop signs, improper passing, and weaving. Aggressive driving and speed contribute to one out of every 3 crashes. For more information about the campaign, please visit: towardzerodeathsmd.com/aggressive-driving/.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
