Lt. Governor Rutherford, Indian Head Mayor Celebrate $3.3M Funding for Scenic Boardwalk

ANNAPOLIS (Sept. 06, 2017)—Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today presented a $3.3 million ceremonial check to Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and representatives of the county and state delegations to begin a project in Southern Maryland to expand access to the Potomac River. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is providing the funding to the Town of Indian Head in Charles County to construct a 1,200-foot boardwalk that will run parallel to the Potomac River.
"The great town of Indian Head has long been a hub for agriculture, economic development, and technology here in Charles County," said Lt. Governor Rutherford. "With this funding to establish a living shoreline and boardwalk along the Potomac River, we are moving forward on a project that will improve the quality of life of Indian Head residents and make this area an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and retire."
The funding for the Indian Head Boardwalk Project comes through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), a program that provides federal funds for transportation-related community projects. The $3,314,064 funds 80 percent of the project, while Charles County and the Town of Indian Head will provide 20 percent, or $828,516, with $500,000 from the Town of Indian Head and $328,516 from Charles County.
"Indian Head offers all the charm and amenities of a small town and is just a short drive from the Nation's Capital," said Mayor Paulin. "As a historic and growing town, we recognize that the Town of Indian Head is rich with opportunity. By also serving as home to the Naval Support Activity Indian Head and other thriving businesses, we see this improvement as another catalyst for growth, and are ready to begin construction."
The Town of Indian Head first received approval for the project in 2005 under a previous federal program, but was delayed. Town officials recently requested reconsideration by MDOT SHA under the new TAP guidelines, which provides a greater percentage of funding. TAP was created in 2013 and funds a broad range of activities, including projects to provide safe routes for non-drivers, as well as community improvement and environmental mitigation activities. For more information about TAP and project guidelines, visit roads.maryland.gov/Index.aspx?PageId=144.