Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 06, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00022 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-15-C-0120) for additional funding for spare parts in support of the E-6B Mercury Take Charge and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft and support equipment. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed in November 2017. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00013 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0022) to exercise an option which provides for business jet training services in support of contracted air services basic training, large national exercises, and small, single unit training exercises. Missions include maritime air patrol, low/slow terrorist aircraft, air interdiction training, and air intercept/anti-submarine training. These services support training requirements through air intercept control, anti-submarine tactical attack control, tracking exercises, electronic warfare missions, banner tows and target tows. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50 percent); Coronado, California (40 percent); and Kauai, Hawaii (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,872,415 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract for program management support services for the government of Australia F/A-18 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (83 percent); Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington (7 percent); Navy Supply Systems Command, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, (4 percent); Naval Air Station North Island, California (3 percent); Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia (2 percent); and Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. FMS funds in the amount of $384,065 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was not competitively procured, pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0056)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure airborne instrumentation modular data recorder system hardware and associated repair services for use on Navy F/A-18, V-22, F-35, C130, Triton, and Fire Scout aircraft, and various helicopter platforms. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, is expected to be completed in August 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on each delivery order as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0044)., is being awarded ancost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order (N00019-17-F-2001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order provides for analysis, trade studies, architecture, modeling, simulation development, evaluation, and prototyping activities for the integration of seeker suite technology and processing capabilities into the Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round missile system in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (44.7 percent); Dallas, Texas (23.3 percent); Boulder, Colorado (20.6 percent); and various other locations inside and outside the U.S. (11.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,400,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00004 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0048). The modification will provide for the Lot I low-rate initial production of two CH-53K Heavy Lift helicopters, associated aircraft and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment, and spares. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $303,974,406 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the full-rate production of Lot 6 for Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM). This contract provides for the conversion of AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 230 AGM-88E AARGM All-Up-Rounds and six captive air training missiles, to include related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (90 percent); and Ridgecrest, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $155,352,654; and fiscal 2015 non-U.S. Department of Defense funds in the amount of $1,478,735 will be obligated at time of award, $1,478,735 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0005)., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0399 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) for 63 Smart Multi-Function Color Display B-kits to support the CH-53E Heavy Lift helicopter. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,090,453 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification 11 to deliver order 0096 under previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-12-G-0006 in support of the V-22 aircraft. This modification provides for the procurement of Marine Corps MV-22 integrated aircraft survivability equipment and Air Force CV-22 directional infrared counter measures, advanced mission computer kits, validation/verification kits, delta kits, non-recurring engineering and installation. Work will be performed at Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,572,596; and fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,099,090 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-16-D-0001) to exercise an option for post-production support under the Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) MK2 Robotic Systems program. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division has a continued need for the procurement of depot level repair services, quality assurance, metrics tracking and reporting, catalog ordering logistics tracking system (COLTS) data entry and implementation of government approved configuration management changes and engineering enhancements to support the MTRS MK 2 series. As the sole designer and developer, Foster-Miller Inc. has the unique knowledge, special skills, and data required to provide the modification and conversion of the MTRS MK-2 system configuration and therefore is the only source capable of providing the required post-production support. The work will be performed in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by August 2018. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) to exercise an option for the procurement of 24 Lot 21A full-rate production F414-GE-400 install engines for the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,575,576 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0346 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014) providing or the procurement of spare and sustainment parts to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system in support of Naval Special Warfare fleet operations. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount ofare being obligated at the time of award;of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.