MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(Sept. 06, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 8/31/2017 at 10:10 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 at Rt. 231 in Prince Frederick., was a passenger in the vehicle and investigation revealed a Final Protective Order was active for him not to have any type of contact with the person who was driving the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 9/2/2017 at 11:09 am, Trooper Backus responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Prince Frederick for a reported intoxicated person causing a public disturbance in the hotel lobby., was located and arrested for disorderly conduct. During transport to the Calvert County Detention Center, Ms. Benny made several statements to harm herself and she was taken to the Calvert Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. Case remains open pending her release.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On 9/3/2017 at 1:07 pm, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Armory Rd. south of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and 87.1 grams of marijuana and a metal friction baton were located.was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI ARREST: Megan R. Evans, 22, of Lusby, arrested on 08/31/2017 @ 11:38 pm by TFC N. Rucker.