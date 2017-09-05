65 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in August

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Sept. 5, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in August 2017.
August 1, 2017
Brandon Michael Wolfinger, 27, Great Mills and Julia Rose Fitzgerald, Capac, Michigan
Erica Renee Crutchfield, 27, Pasadena and Jonathan Glae Metcalf, 28, Pasadena.
August 2, 2017
Randall Douglas Molitar, 28, Lexington Park and Ashley Christine Kidwell, 27, Lexington Park.
Abigail Joy Perlog, 22, Hollywood and Nicholas Albert Crescini, 23, California.
Wesley Lee Farrell, 35, Avenue and Brandi Lynn Waugaman, 27, Avenue.
Alexis Marie Norwood, 25, White Plains and Talyn Christopher Leon Buffaloe, 27, White Plains.
August 4, 2017
Katelyn Nicole Blondino, 24, Charlottesville, Va. and Mark Benedict Bohanan, 25, Charlottesville, Va.
Carlo Ritchie Villanueva, 41, Chevy Chase and Erin Kathleen Nichols, 34, Chevy Chase.
Lindsey Michele Wyant, 29, Bryan Road and William Harry Farren, Jr, 33, Bryan Road.
Jessica Renee Miles, 33, Leonardtown and Amy Jo Leach, 31, Leonardtown.
Hannah Leah Higgs, 22, California and Tobby James Allen, 24, California.
Elton Ryan Crouse, 26, Upper Marlboro and Erin Michelle Karnbach, 26, Upper Marlboro.
August 7, 2017
John Alexander Hill, Sr, 45, Lexington Park and Leticia Rena Burnett, 36, Lexington Park.
Philip Ray Stauffer, 20, Mechanicsville and Darla Zimmerman Stauffer, 21, Leonardtown.
August 8, 2017
Kacie Breanne Pilkerton, 21, Mechanicsville and Adam Christopher Harden, 21, Mechanicsville.
August 9, 2017
Thomas Martin Posey, 60, Prince Frederick and Kimberly Miriam Baldwin, 55, Prince Frederick.
Christina Fay George, 35, Mechanicsville and James Edward Gale, Jr., 33, Mechanicsville.
Michelle Shevon Mobley, 26, Lexington Park and Devone Articis Hall, Sr., 29, Mechanicsville.
August 10, 2017
Charla Jean Olson, 30, Nanjemoy and Anthony Severino Cameron, 33, Nanjemoy.
Lashawn Denise Maddox, 32, Lexington Park and Glenn Alexander Somerville, Jr., 34, Lexington Park.
Michael Stephen Inge, 28, Boston, Mass. and Kristen Estelle Byers, 28, Boston, Mass.
August 11, 2017
Masumi Angela Black, 29, Leesburg, Va. and Jason Gary Welch, 31, Leesburg, Va.
Charles Layne Cox, 27, California and Juliana Yae Zielenski-Belsan, 25, California.
Lauren Ann Bodin, 28, Tall Timbers and Jeraldo Antonio Fernandez, 33, Tall Timbers.
Samantha Christine Kingman, 26, White Plains and Bradley Phillip Bazzarre, 26, White Plains.
August 14, 2017
Braden James Dalton, 25, Hollywood and Cristen Gail Yearick, 25, Hollywood.
Rachel Nicole Labriola, 30, Prince Frederick and Jeffrey Michael Hardesty, 31, Prince Frederick.
Laura Renee Johnston, 51, Mechanicsville and Christian Curtis Cherrico, 50, Mechanicsville.
Jennifer Hutchison, 33, Leonardtown and Marcus Damian Taylor, 36, Leonardtown.
Nicolette Washington, 20, Lusby and Reginald Leon Brown, Jr, 25, Lusby.
Keyanna Marie Yates, 35, Lusby and Brandon Edward Muschette, Sr, 35, Lusby.
August 15, 2017
Amber Renee Williams, 30, Mechanicsville and Leanna Lynn Larvie, 32, Mechanicsville.
George Norman Hill, Jr, 33, California and Erica Venessa Wiehe, 23, California.
Brian Ross Moskal, 46, La Plata and Judith Elaine Richards, 50, La Plata.
Brittany Jo Higgs, 26, Leonardtown and Clayton Lewis Quade, 31, Leonardtown.
Robert Lee Barnes, 30, Mechanicsville and Brittany Michelle King, 27, Mechanicsville.
Stacey Renee Cole, 46, Lexington Park and Steven Lee Mullen, 42, Lexington Park.
August 16, 2017
Kia Simone Fenwick, 22, Lexington Park and Jonathan Michael Giannone, 21, Lexington Park.
Tracy Lin Sidney, 44, Mechanicsville and Steven Ashby Wood, 46, Mechanicsville.
August 17, 2017
Anthony Luis Rivera, Sr, 35, Mechanicsville and Carmen Janeen Herbert, 28, Mechanicsville.
Ronald Wayne Brashears, 30, Lusby and Rose Kenny Campbell, 25, Lexington Park.
Megan Marie Mckeel, 28, Avenue and Stephen Michael Abell, 26, Avenue.
August 18, 2017
Nicole Christa Hartman, 24, Leonardtown and Daniel Edward Harding, 29, Leonardtown.
Emily Rose Wallace, 22, Lexington Park and Brian Francis Geary, 23, Lexington Park.
Stephanie Renee Weis, 28, Waldorf and Dominick Joseph Charles Lobas, 25, Chaptico.
Alisha Dawn Weisser, 29, Piney Point and Troy Robert Wallace, 54, Piney Point.
Ronald Christopher Smythers, 29, Mechanicsville and Lindsey Marie Vansickle, 24, Mechanicsville.
August 21, 2017
Veston Morris Brockman, Sr, 49, Piney Point and Samuel Ray Combs, 44, Piney Point.
August 23, 2017
Amy Marie Mcelheny, 30, Ridge and Jessie Wade Forrest, 38, Ridge.
August 24, 2017
Paula Deann Smith, 26, Great Mills and Christopher Irvin Thomas, 26, Great Mills.
Seth Kwanyub Schaffer, 29, Baltimore and Caitlin Clark Thompson, 33, Baltimore.
Kelly Christine Peterson, 34, Chaptico and Donald Ray Wathen, 39, Chaptico.
August 25, 2017
Krista Renee Haney, 33, Valley Lee and Christopher Lane Ellington, 33, Valley Lee.
Jesse Lynn Wolfe, 28, Charleston, S.C. and James O'Barr Feuda, 32, Charleston, S.C.
Sarah Jean Russell, 29, Lexington Park and Colburn Roy Lewis, 29, Lexington Park.
Joseph Lee Somerville, III, 28, California and Crystal Latres Davis, 31, California.
August 28, 2017
Emilee Marie Beveridge, 24, Leonardtown and Matthew Fletcher Bernd, 29, Leonardtown.
Sade Shanika Smith, 27, Lexington Park and Henry Clay Hinson, III, 30, Charlotte Hall.
August 29, 2017
Laura Ann Tennyson, 26, La Plata and Jeffrey Glenn Haga, Jr., 28, La Plata.
Steven William Schmidt, 37, College Park and Melissa Amber Snow, 39, College Park.
Mark Joseph Cherra, 30, California and Alyssa Ann Santos, 24, California.
August 30, 2017
Katelin Corcoran Soleo, 30, Hollywood and Tadd Norris Soderberg, 37, Hollywood.
Megan Marie Snell, 26, Drayden and John Francis Trossbach, Jr., 32, Drayden.
Kyishia Lanay Biscoe, 23, Lexington Park and Elrico Cojuan Solomon, 25, Lexington Park.
Natalie Kakareka, 33, Washington, D.C. and Stuart Charles Clark, 44, Washington, D.C.
