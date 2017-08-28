MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 28, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA & PSILOCYBIN: On 8/25/2017 at 2:26 am, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Thomas Johnson Rd. in Solomons for traffic violations. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert., were arrested for possession of Marijuana and Psilocybin. They were incarcerated in the Calvert County Detention Center.ASSAULT & DISORDERLY: On 8/26/2017 at 1:10 am, Troopers responded to the Green Turtle in Prince Frederick for a reported assault., were observed in the parking lot in an active altercation. During the investigation it was confirmed that Jackson had previously assaulted and stabbed a patron inside the restaurant. Jackson was arrested for the assault. Hutchins began yelling profanity during the investigation and was warned numerous times to stop and she continued to do so and was arrested for disorderly conduct. Both were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH: On 08/27/2017 at 1:08 pm, TFC Rucker responded to a motor vehicle crash at Route 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons. The collision involved several vehicles including a Ford Expedition and Toyota Tacoma. The Ford Expedition rolled over during the crash and the driver was flown to PG Shock Trauma. The driver is currently listed in good condition and expected to fully recover. The State Police is looking for any witnesses that may have seen the events leading up to the crash. Please contact TFC Rucker or TFC Matthews with information, 410-535-1400.Lawrence W. Langyher, 63, of Dunkirk, arrested on 08/21/2017 @ 06:52 pm by TFC P. KaitzJoseph J. Bello, 65, of Stevensville, arrested on 08/23/2017 @ 10:31 pm by TFC P. KaitzRonald W. Milligan, 59, of St. Leonard, arrested on 08/23/2017 @ 11:24 pm by CPL. B. WiesemannClifton S. Gibson, 49, of Washington, D.C., arrested on 08/27/2017 @ 02:04 am by CPL. B. Wiesemann