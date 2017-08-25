Virginia Man Suspected in Highway Shooting Incident in Prince George's Co.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (August 25, 2017)—Maryland State Police investigators arrested a Virginia man this morning involved in an alleged highway shooting incident in Prince George's County.



The accused is identified as Jonathan Paul Boykin, 30, of the 6300 block of S. Kings Highway in Fairfax, Virginia. After consultation with the Prince George's County State's Attorney, Boykin was arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and reckless endangerment. Boykin is currently incarcerated at Fairfax County Detention Center and faces charges in both Maryland and Virginia.



The victim is not being identified at this time. She was uninjured in the incident. The vehicle she was driving at the time the incident occurred, sustained damage from the alleged gunshot.



Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2017, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a residence in Prince George's County to meet with the victim who reported the incident. The victim told police she was driving home from work on southbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue between Suitland Parkway and Woodyard Road when she noticed a blue Chrysler Sebring tailgating her in the left lane. She waited until traffic cleared to move over into the right lane.



While traveling into the right lane, the victim told police that two African American men passed her in an aggressive manner. As the vehicle passed, the driver, later identified as Boykin, brandished a handgun. She said Boykin intentionally drove in front of her and slowed down, forcing her to slow down in her own vehicle. Moments later Boykin maneuvered his vehicle so that he was behind her.



While the victim continued to drive on southbound Route 4, in the rear view mirror she could see Boykin pointing the handgun towards her. She witnessed three muzzle flashes and heard the sound of a gunshot hit her car. After the alleged shots were fired, she said Boykin and his passenger exited at Woodyard Road off of Maryland Route 4 in Upper Marlboro. She called police as soon as she arrived home.



Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region immediately began the investigation. Information received revealed the driver of the Chrysler Sebring to be a Virginia resident with open arrest warrants. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect in the case was positively identified as Boykin. A search warrant was executed at Boykin's home where police located several illegal firearms and ammunition to include a tech nine sub machine gun. Police arrested Boykin at his home at 3:30 a.m. this morning without incident.



Investigators continue to investigate how this shooting occurred. They believe everyone possibly involved has been identified and is being interviewed.



Although the shooting incident allegedly occurred in Prince George's County, assistance was provided by the Fairfax County Police Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Prince George's County State's Attorney, state troopers from the Forestville Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region. The investigation is active and ongoing.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or has information relevant to this incident is urged to call investigators at the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.