Millennial Distracted with Texting Rear-ends Marked Trooper on Beltway

LANHAM, Md. (August 25, 2017)—A Maryland State Trooper was struck from behind by a distracted driver on I-495 during rush hour traffic this morning.



The motorist who struck the trooper's marked patrol car is identified as Deangelo Price, 26, of Rockville. Price is charged with using hands to use a handheld phone while vehicle is in motion, following a vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and other traffic related charges. All of the charges contributed to the crash. Price was the sole occupant and driver of a 2015 Honda Civic.



The trooper is identified as Trooper Austin Mueller. Mueller, a five year veteran of the Maryland State Police, is assigned to road patrol for the College Park Barrack. Mueller was transported to Laurel Regional Hospital immediately following the incident.



At 7:15 a.m. this morning, Trooper Mueller was working road patrol on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 450 in Lanham. As he was approaching the exit for Route 450, Trooper Mueller noticed Price driving a Honda while texting and driving. Trooper Mueller drove past Price and was in the process of changing lanes to conduct a traffic stop on the Honda.



Due to the heavy volume of traffic, Trooper Mueller ended up in front of the Honda. As traffic slowed down to a halt, Price crashed his Honda into the rear of the marked patrol car.



Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the scene. Trooper Mueller was transported by a fellow trooper to the hospital. Price, who refused medical treatment and reported no injury, was charged on the scene.