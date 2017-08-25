Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Commissioners to Host FLW Fishing Tournament on the Potomac River
The Charles County Board of Commissioners is pleased to host the Costa Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Series Tournament at Smallwood State Park (2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury) from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 26. As many as 350 pros and co-anglers will compete in the Costa FLW Series Northern Division finale on the Potomac River.
Anglers will take off from the Smallwood State Park at 6:30 a.m. each day. Weigh-ins will be held at the park beginning at 2:30 p.m. each day. Takeoffs and weigh-ins are free and open to the public.
The tournament, presented by Plano, is the third and final regular-season event of 2017 scheduled in the Northern Division. Pros will be casting for a top award of up to $40,000 cash and a new Ranger Z518C boat with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard.
The Costa FLW Series consists of five U.S. divisions—Central, Northern, Southeastern, Southwestern, and Western. Each division consists of three tournaments with competitors vying for valuable points that could earn them the opportunity to fish in the Costa FLW Series Championship. The 2017 Costa FLW Series Championship is being held Nov. 2-4 on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee.
For complete details and updated information, visit www.FLWFishing.com.
Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program Paves the Way to a Healthier Community
Charles County Government, in partnership with the Charles County Department of Health and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, are working to pave the way to a healthier community with the Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) program. Mobile Integrated Healthcare is a program that gives patients the option to have a nurse, paramedic, and a community health worker visit their home to ensure they reach wellness. The MIH team members are trained to provide home assessments, as well as address acute emergencies in a 9-1-1 setting.
The first visit will occur soon after a patient is in the hospital or in other healthcare settings. The patient's consent will be requested prior to this visit. Follow-up visits may occur if determined to be needed by the staff and the patient agrees. There is no fee for the home visit.
Available services include:
• Assisting with hospital discharge instruction including medication and disease education.
• Providing physical assessment and obtain vital signs.
• Identifying gaps in healthcare of citizens.
• Providing a home safety assessment.
• Connecting patient with primary and specialty care.
• Connecting patient to county and regional resources such as food banks or meal services, and transportation services.
• Assisting in chronic disease management.
• Discussing patient's goals and ways to improve health.
For additional information about the MIH program or to speak with a MIH team member, call 240-320-6399. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled for Sept. 2
The Charles County Department of Public Works would like to remind residents that the next household hazardous waste collection for this year will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2. The household hazardous waste collection site is located in the parking lot of the Department of Public Works building, located at 10430 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata. Collection hours are 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Items accepted free of charge include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/HHW for a list of prescription and non-prescription medication dropped off locations.
Household hazardous waste collection occurs on the first Saturday of each month. Upcoming 2017 collection dates are: Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Shred Event Featuring Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops to be Held Sept. 23
The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Regency Furniture Stadium parking lot (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf). Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops, as well as free document shredding are available. Advance registration for workshops is required.
Charles County Government and the University of Maryland Extension staff are offering one hour workshops for rain barrels and composting. The first rain barrel and compost bin workshops begin at 9:30 a.m.
Shred Event
• Free, secure, on-site shredding services available from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Bring up to five boxes (per vehicle) of personal documents for shredding and recycling.
• Event is for Charles County residents only.
• For more information, call the Department of Public Works' Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Rain Barrel Workshop
• Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.
• Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit.
• Advance registration is required. Register at ter.ps/ccrbsept2317, or for more information, call Erica Hahn at 301-396-5237 or Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508.
• Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 18.
Composting Workshop
• In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.
• Registration is required. Register at www.compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.
• For more information, call Department of Public Works' Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3569 or Luke Gustafson at 301-934-5403.
• Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 18.
For registration forms and additional information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Charles County Commissioners Meeting Agendas for Aug. 29 and 30
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Charles County Commissioners' Meeting
1. [5:30 p.m.] Open Session (Commissioners' Meeting Room)
1.01 [5:30 p.m.] Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
1.02 [5:30 p.m.] Commissioners' Comments
1.03 [5:30 p.m.] Approval of the Minutes of July 18, 2017
1.04 [5:30 p.m.] Notice of the Tentative Agenda of September 12, 2017
1.05 [5:35 p.m.] Approval Items
1.06 [5:35 p.m.] Discussion and Request for Approval: Funding of Sexual Abuse Prevention Education Materials for Employees of the Charles County Board of Education
1.07 [5:45 p.m.] Discussion and Request for Approval: Display of the Confederate Flag at the Charles County Fair
1.08 [6:10 p.m.] Meeting Adjourned
THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Charles County Commissioners' Meeting
The County Commissioners will not be holding public session. The Commissioners will be representing the county at other meetings and will conduct individual appointments as scheduled.
THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Commissioners Pass Ordinance to Provide Cost Effective, Renewable Energy Building Options
The Charles County Board of Commissioners recently passed an ordinance enabling property and business owners in the county to take advantage of Maryland's Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (MD-PACE) program. MD-PACE is an innovative and affordable way for Charles County's commercial, industrial, and nonprofit building owners to pay for energy improvements.
MD-PACE programs are active in over 15 states nationally, contributed to the creation of 6,700 jobs and have led to nearly a half a billion dollars of investment into commercial buildings.
"After working closely with this project, I am pleased our board passed the ordinance for local entrepreneurs and building owners to participate in the Property Assessed Clean Energy program," said Commissioner Ken Robinson (District 1). "The program will provide a great opportunity to further advance our county's energy efficiency and economic growth."
Through MD-PACE, commercial, industrial, and nonprofit properties use private capital to finance 100 percent of efficiency and renewable energy upgrades which are then repaid as a long-term surcharge on the property. This kind of voluntary surcharge added to a property's tax bill is similar to a surcharge for a sewer or water line; this approach makes energy upgrades accessible, allowing owners to reduce energy and operational costs and improve their buildings' overall value.
"The PACE program creates opportunity for everyone involved. Commercial property owners now have a cost efficient tool for adding clean energy elements to buildings; clean energy contractors have a tool for growing their businesses and creating jobs; and our community benefits from a growing emphasis on clean and renewable energy," said Deputy Director of Economic Development Marcia Keeth.
The MD-PACE Program is a partnership between the Maryland Clean Energy Center (MCEC), the statewide sponsor of the program, and PACE Financing Servicing, which administers the program.
"MCEC applauds the Charles County Commissioners and staff for taking proactive steps to provide access to capital for commercial property owners," said MCEC Executive Director Kathy Magruder.
"We're thrilled to be working with Charles County," said Gerard Neely, manager of MD-PACE programs for PACE Financing Servicing. "By joining the MD-PACE program, Charles County has become a leader in the tri-county region in allowing its business community to access capital for energy savings measures and improvements."
The Economic Development Department will be hosting a series of upcoming informational sessions targeted to commercial property owners, contractors, and capital providers. For more information on how to get involved with MD-PACE, contact Marcia Keeth at KeethM@MeetCharlesCounty.com. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.