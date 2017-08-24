St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Teams and Sponsors Sought for Annual Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament
With summer winding down, thoughts of cool fall weather are setting in. The change of seasons also ushers in one of the area's biggest events … the annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament.
The 22nd annual tournament takes place on Friday October 13, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic who was a Recreation Advisory Board Member, volunteer coach and advocate for youth in the community.
In the 21 years of the tournament, more than $133,000 has been raised. Proceeds support the youth scholarship program allows children in St. Mary's County to attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at discounted rates.
Space is still available for team entries. The team registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course and door prize entry. Events include a best ball format, with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests. Join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship and providing youth an opportunity to experience recreation.
Tee sponsors and prize donations are also being sought. Businesses can reserve an exclusive tee box sign, shared tee box sign or sponsor specific tournament activities. Door prize sponsorships can include gift certificates or donated items. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business.
For more information about the Scott Verbic Tournament, go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golf or contact Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200 ext. *1800.
Jurisdictional Medical Director Appointed
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have appointed Daniel Geary, MD FACEP, Jurisdictional Medical Director (JMD).
In the role of JMD, Dr. Geary will oversee the quality of patient care provided by the Emergency Medical Services Operational Program (EMSOP.) He will participate in and provide medical expertise in all aspects of the service which impacts medical care, including planning, development and operations (both field and emergency medical dispatch.)
Dr. Geary is currently the Chairman of Emergency Medicine at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital. He has previously served as Medical Director of the Allegheny Valley Hospitalist Organization in Natron Heights, Pennsylvania; Medical Director of Integrated Acute Care Services at Somerset Hospital in Somerset, Pennsylvania; EMS Medical Director for the Berlin, Somerset and Myersdale Services; Interim Medical Director at Alleghney General Hospital in Pittsburgh and Director of Quality & Operations for Allegheny Health Network.
"The commissioners welcome Dr. Geary as our new Jurisdictional Medical Director," said Commissioner President Randy Guy. "He brings a wealth of experience to the position as we seek to continue providing the finest emergency medical response and care to the citizens of St. Mary's County."
Dr. Geary holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Virginia and a Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his Residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.
The position of Jurisdictional Medical Director is a part time position and Dr. Geary's appointment is effective September 5.
Board of Electrical Examiners to Meet
The St. Mary's County Board of Electrical Examiners will hold a meeting on Tuesday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioner's Meeting Room, inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
Maintenance Activities to Close Great Mills Swimming Pool
Because of seasonal maintenance, the Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed, beginning 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. The pool will re-open for normal operation on Thursday, August 31 at 8 a.m.
The pool will also be closed Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, September 17 to allow workers to install the air supported dome. The pool will re-open for normal operating hours on Monday, September 18.
For more information, please call the pool at 301-866-6560.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m., for the purpose of receiving public comment on a proposed Ordinance repealing and re-enacting Chapter 217 of the Code of St. Mary's County, Maryland (Electrical Code).
Chapter 51 of the 2017 Law of Maryland repealed Chapter 38 of the Code of St. Mary's County, Maryland (Electrical Examiners). The proposed Ordinance would provide for:
• Adoption of the National Electrical Code
• issuance of electrical permits
• a Board of Electrical Examiners
• regulations for the issuance of local licenses to master electricians
• regulations to govern the issuance of permits to homeowners
• enforcement by the Board of Electrical Examiners of the Ordinance and the provisions of Title 6 of the Business Occupations and Professions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland
The proposed Ordinance would make the provision of electrical services without a license a misdemeanor and make violations of the Ordinance a civil infraction.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Copies of the proposed Ordinance are available in the Office of the County Attorney, Governmental Center, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650, and under "Public Hearing Notices" at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/.
The Commissioners invite public comments and participation. Comments on the proposed Ordinances may be sent on or before September 22, 2017, to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 or to csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinances.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: George R. Sparling, County Attorney
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of receiving public comment on proposed Ordinances to designate certain county highways on which golf carts equipped with lighting devices as required by the State Highway Administration may be lawfully operated between dawn and dusk on and after October 1, 2017, and reduce the maximum speed limit on Golden Beach Road between Pocahontas Drive and a point approximately 500 feet east of Cross Woods Drive from 40 MPH to 35 MPH.
Chapter 701 of the 2017 Laws of Maryland, adding §21-104.3 of the transportation Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland effective October 1, 2017, provided that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County may designate certain county highways on which golf carts equipped with lighting devices as required by the State Highway Administration may be lawfully operated between dawn and dusk. The proposed Ordinances would designate the following county highways:
County Road No.—County Road
• 30016 Adams Road
• 30505 Allen Road
• 30923 Allison Circle
• 30620 Ann Circle
• 30019 Barger Drive
• 30020 Bay Drive
• 30497 Beach Court
• 30009 Beach Drive
• 30588 Birch Circle
• 30920 Boundary Drive
• 30509 Bruce Road
• 30510 Burton Road
• 30900 Cathy Circle
• 30035 Circle Road
• 30632 Claire Circle
• 30635 Coolidge Drive
• 30025 Cross Woods Dr.
• 30621 Daniel Circle
• 30618 Danial Court
• 30511 Dockser Drive
• 30623 Dogwood Circle
• 30617 Douglas Circle
• 30017 Duke Road
• 30004 Golden Beach Road (Hillview Drive to Adams Road)
• 30507 Grant Circle
• 30506 Grant Road
• 30615 Gunther Drive
• 30037 Half Moon Circle
• 30538 Hillview Drive
• 30040 Holmes Road
• 30616 Jarrell Drive
• 30014 Jefferson Road
• 30018 King Road
• 30508 Lee Road
• 30011 Lincoln Road
• 30548 Margaret Court
• 30013 Marshall Road
• 30546 Mason Drive
• 30039 Monroe Road
• 30600 Oak Court
• 30601 Oak Place
• 30599 Oak Road
• 30033 Openview Drive
• 30921 Patuxent Knolls Court
• 30034 Pier Drive
• 30015 Prince Road
• 30622 Richard Circle
• 30021 Ronald Drive
• 30919 Scott Circle
• 30024 Shoreview Drive
• 30026 Skyview Drive
• 30922 Skyview Drive
• 30619 Therese Circle
• 30547 Vincent Circle
• 30549 Walnut Circle
• 30504 Washington Road
• 30022 Waterview Drive
• 30012 William Drive
• 30010 Wilson Road
• 30038 Wolfe Drive
• 30023 Woodland Circle
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Copies of the proposed Ordinances are available in the Office of the County Attorney, Governmental Center, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650, and under "Public Hearing Notices" at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/.
The Commissioners invite public comments and participation. Comments on the proposed Ordinances may be sent on or before September 22, 2017, to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 or to csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinances.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County
By: George R. Sparling, County Attorney
TEDx Event Coming to Leonardtown
TEXxLeonardtown is coming to Southern Maryland on September 9, from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. The event will be held at Leonardtown High School. TEDx is an independently run program offering local TED-like experiences (usually short, powerful talks 18 minutes or less).
TEDxLeonardtown, licensed by TED, will feature TED Talk videos with the theme of "Creating Change Locally." Speakers will share their stories and messages in order to promote change and spark conversations in the community and beyond. The list of speakers can be found at www.tedxleonardtown.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram.
The St. Mary's County Department of Economic Development provided sponsorship funding through the Southern Maryland Innovation and Technology (SMIT) for the event. The department will have a booth at the event.
"We want to foster creative thinking in St. Mary's County in order to grow an innovation-driven economy," said Chris Kaselemis, Economic Development director. "The goal is to get residents and visitors to view the county in a new light and encourage people to become more involved in the community."
Launched in 2009, TEDx are locally organized events. Some of the best TEDx events have been featured on TED.com and generated millions of views from audiences across the globe.
"TEDxLeonardtown will allow us to showcase some of the community members' work and provide a stage to share Southern Maryland's local change creators with the rest of the world through the TEDx YouTube Channel," said Rebecca Shaw, TEDxLeonardtown Lead Organizer. "
Tickets to the event are $20 each and include parking and lunch. They can be purchased online at www.tedxleonardtown,com.
Volunteers are also being sought for the event. Those interested in assisting with set up, clean up, day-of coordination, rehearsal, hosting of sponsors, registration, ticket sales, social media promotion and hosting the pre and post event receptions can email Rebecca Shaw at brshaw2009@gmail.com. Volunteers will receive a free TEDxLeonardtown t-shirt as well as free admission to the event.