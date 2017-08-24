Decomposed Body Found on Shore of Potomac River in Western Md.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (August 24, 2017)—State Police investigators are conducting a death investigation after finding human remains in Allegany County.



The victim has not yet been identified. The remains found on the scene were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.



Shortly after 1:30 p.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Cumberland Barrack responded to the Maryland side of the Potomac River in Cumberland. The 9-1-1 call was received by two brothers who were fishing in a kayak when they observed the decomposed human remains on the shoreline of a nearby island in the Potomac River.



Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and C3I Unit are actively investigating the case. Identification of the victim is pending autopsy results.



The scene was processed by Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technicians and a forensic investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Personnel from State Police Aviation Command and the Natural Resources Police responded for assistance at the scene.