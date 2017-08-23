St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Adam Thomas Wilkins, age 21, of Lexington Park Amanda Marie Stewart, age 32, of Mechanicsville Daniel Holley Dement, age 50, of Lexington Park Diamante R'quan Butler, age 19, of Lexington Park James A. Courtney, age 59, of no fixed address James Price, age 55, of Great Mills James Russell Boley, age 39, of no fixed address Joseph W. Young, age 62, of Lexington Park Joseph William Smith, age 24, of Lexington Park Martel D Angelo Morgan, age 29, of Mechanicsville Martin NMN Garcia, age 49, of Lexington Park Richard Alan Miner, age 49, of Grantsville Sherry Lynn McManus, age 44, of California Tamika Danielle Stewart, age 33, of Mechanicsville Taneesha Shantel Washington, age 25, of Leonardtown Wendell Lavon Blackiston, age 30, of Leonardtown Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.07/12/2017—ALCOHOL VIOLATION: Corporal W. Ray and Corporal T. Snyder were in the area of Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park when they observed defendants, and, consuming alcoholic beverages in a public place. Suspect Courtney was charged on a Uniformed Criminal Citation for Possession of an open alcoholic beverage. When approached, Young became disorderly and was placed under arrest by Snyder and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct/Public Disturbance, and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order. CASE# 36640-1707/17/2017—BURGLARY: Corporal J. Davis responded to the 40000 block of Coles Drive in Hollywood for a reported burglary. Davis observed the suspect,, exiting the residence. The investigation revealed the suspect had been evicted by the Sheriff's Office Eviction Unit, and there were several signs of forced entry to several of the residence's door locks. It was confirmed by the Sheriff's Office eviction unit that the damage was not present at the conclusion of the eviction. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property and having a Concealed Deadly Weapon. CASE# 37569-17.07/17/2017—THEFT: Corporal T. Seyfried responded to the Leonardtown McKay's Foodland for a reported theft. The investigation revealed the suspect,, had failed to pay for crab legs. She paid for other items, but not the two packages of crab legs. Washington fled the area but was located a short time later and placed under arrest for the Theft Less than $100, as well as for an open District Court Warrant Theft $1000 to Under $10,000. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. CASE# 37614-17.07/20/2017—FALSE IDENTIFICATION: Deputy First Class D. Potter stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Pegg Road and Westbury Blvd in Lexington Park. The operator, later identified as suspect,, gave a false name. Potter was able to determine the defendant's real identity, and the defendant was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with providing a false name and issued other traffic violations. CASE#38088-17.07/24/2017—ALTER DRUG TEST: Corporal J. Kirkner responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported altering of a urine test. The suspect,, was required to provide urine samples as a condition of his pretrial release. It was determined that he was using a device that allowed him to provide an alternate urine sample. He was arrested and charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test. CASE# 38967-17.07/24/2017—ASSAULT ON POLICE: Deputy P. Robinson initiated a traffic stop on Great Mills Road in the area of Chancellors Run Road for a motor vehicle that failed to come to a complete stop at a flashing red light. The operator of the vehicle,, was determined to have an outstanding criminal warrant with the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. While being placed under arrest, she resisted and assaulted two deputies. Deputies also determined her privilege to drive in the state of Maryland was suspended. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree on Law Enforcement Officers, one count of Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, as well as Driving While Suspended. CASE #38939-17.07/25/2017—CDS VIOLATION: Deputy First Class D. Potter was on foot patrol in the 45000 block of Fox Chase Drive when he observed several subjects with open containers of alcohol. Upon approaching the subjects, one of them,, stepped back and on the ground was a suspected CDS Smoking Device, along with a bag of suspected CDS; Not Marijuana. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. CASE# 39091-17.07/25/2017—CDS VIOLATION: Deputy J. Bare was on foot patrol in the 45000 block of Fox Chase Drive when several subjects were observed with open containers of alcohol. When deputies approached the subjects, one of them,, fled the area on foot. Bare gave chase and observed the suspect throw items, which were recovered by another officer. The baggie that was recovered contained several pills of suspected CDS. Bare was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana. CASE# 39090-17.07/26/2017—ASSAULT 2ND DEGREE ON DOC: Deputy C. Ball Responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted the victim. He was charged with second-degree assault on an inmate and released back to the custody of the Detention Center. CASE# 39431-17.07/26/2017—BURGLARY 4TH DEGREE: Deputy First Class M. McCuen responded to the 46000 block of Kent Drive in Lexington Park for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the suspect,, had entered the victim's residence for unknown reasons; the victim was not familiar with the suspect. The suspect fled on foot and was later located before being transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary 4th Degree. CASE# 39310-17.07/26/2017—THEFT: Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to the Kohl's Department Store in Lexington Park for a reported theft. The investigation revealed, the suspect,, concealed clothing and left the store without paying for the merchandise. He was issued a Criminal Citation. CASE# 39373-17.07/29/2017—ASSAULT: Deputy D. McClure responded to the 45000 Block of Lois Marie Lane in Piney Point for a reported Assault. While conducting that investigation, it was determined the suspect,, had an active warrant. The suspect refused to comply with orders to put his hands behind his back and actively resisted being arrested. During the struggle, the suspect grabbed Deputy McClure's hand and attempted to injure him. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest. CASE# 39960-17.07/29/2017—BURGLARY: Deputy First Class D. Potter responded to the 21000 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, it was determined, entered the victim's residence without their permission to assist a co-suspect who had also come into the victim's residence to assault the homeowner. Morgan was forced out and retreated to his vehicle retrieving a weapon before entering the residence to attempt to assault the victim, again. The suspect was arrested by Potter and was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Burglary 1st and 3rd and Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. CASE# 39986-17.07/29/2017—ESCAPE 2ND DEGREE: Deputy D. McClure responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported escape. The suspect,, failed to report to the detention center as ordered by a District Court Judge. CASE# 39932-17.07/29/2017—POSSESSION: The St. Mary's Emergency Communications Center broadcasted a lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit and run involving property damage to a lawn. Deputy D. Holdsworth responded to the last known address of the vehicle involved and observed the vehicle in the driveway with what appeared to be fresh mud on it. No one answered the door, and a short time later Deputy Holdsworth observed the vehicle again being operated by the suspect, later identified as. The investigation revealed the motor vehicle left the roadway in the same area as the first accident. Holdsworth stopped the vehicle and made contact with Steward. She was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence and was found to be in possession of suspected CDS Not Marijuana. She has transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with the traffic charges as well as Possession of CDS; Not Marijuana. CASE# 39987-17.07/30/2017—ASSAULT: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 22000 of Parkview Drive in California for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted the victim with an edged weapon causing visible injuries. McManus was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. CASE# 40112-17.07/30/2017—ASSAULT ON DOC: Deputy D. Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported assault on an inmate. The investigation revealed the suspect, assaulted another inmate leaving visible signs of injury. He was charged with Assault 2nd Degree/DOC and remains in custody at the Detention Center. CASE# 40146-17.