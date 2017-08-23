St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Adam Thomas Wilkins, age 21, of Lexington Park James Stephon Hoover Freeland, age 24, of Waldorf Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, age 24, of no fixed address Joseph Martin Swann, age 36, of Waldorf Justin Daniel Baker, age 34, of no fixed address Reginald Leon Brown, Jr., age 25, of Lexington Park Shawn Michael Clark, age 35, of Mechanicsville Tyeisha Lakia Mackall, age 27 Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.07/30/2017—ASSAULT: Corporal J. Yingling responded to the 40000 block of King Drive in Mechanicsville for a reported assault. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted the victim leaving visible signs of injury. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE # 40127-17.07/31/2017—BURGLARY: Deputy First Class S. Tirpak responded to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron for a reported burglary in progress. The investigation revealed the suspect,, broke into the victim's residence several times, stealing the property of the victim, as well as causing damage to the victim's property. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with three counts of Burglary 4th Degree, Theft Less than $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property, Value less than $1000. CASE# 40294-17.07/31/2017—THEFT LESS THAN $1000: Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to the Kohl's Department Store for the report of shoplifting in progress. The investigation revealed the suspect,, stole a bag full of merchandise. She was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1000.00.08/01/2017—ASSAULT: Deputy S. Shelko responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported assault on a corrections officer. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted a corrections officer by shoving and then actively resisting being detained. The suspect was charged with Assault 2nd Degree DOC Emp. CASE #40391-17.08/01/2017—ASSAULT ON A DOC INMATE: Corporal J. Davis responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported inmate on inmate assault. The investigation revealed,, assaulted another inmate. He was charged with Assault 2nd Degree DOC.08/03/2017—ALTER DRUG ALCOHOL TEST: Deputy C. Edwards responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported Altering of a Drug Alcohol Test. The suspect,, attempted to submit another fluid besides his urine during a test. He was charged with Alter Drug/Alcohol Test. CASE # 40848-17.08/03/2017—ASSAULT: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 45000 block of Great Mills Court for a reported disturbance. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted the victim leaving visible signs of injury. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degrees. CASE # 40774-17.08/03/2017—POSSESSION: Deputies from the Lexington Park Cops Unit witnessed the suspect,and, smoking from what appeared to be a CDS Smoking device. Upon being approached by uniformed officers, Mackall passed the smoking device to Ford, who tossed it behind him. Deputy First Class V. Pontorno approached Mackall and gave commands for him to stop reaching behind him. Mackall did not comply and Ford then hit Pontorno in the chest. The suspects were taken into custody and A K9 search of the area revealed a suspected CDS Smoking device. A further search of Mackall revealed another suspected CDS Smoking Device. Ford was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, CDS Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS Possession Not Marijuana. Mackall was charged with CDS Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS Possession not Marijuana. CASE #40944-17.08/04/2017—TRESPASS: Deputy S. Bowie responded to Canopy Liquors for a subject begging in the parking lot. When officers approached the suspect, he gave the name of Adam Jones. The suspect was advised the owner did not want him back on the property. When Bowie went inside to complete the written Notice Not to Trespass, the suspect fled the area. A short time later, the property owner called to advise the suspect had returned. The suspect was taken into custody for trespassing and the investigation revealed he had a Md. identification on him showing his name to be. The suspect was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property, False Statement to Officer. CASE #41063-17.08/06/2017—SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY FAIL TO NOTIFY: On July 12, 2017, the suspect, reported to Corporal M. Hulse that he was homeless. On August 6, 2017, Corporal Teague responded to the 44000 block of Deerfield Road for an investigation. Upon arrival, Teague observed the defendant in the residence and the investigation confirmed Payne was living at that residence. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with Sex Offender Regist. Fail - Notify/Include. CASE # 41505-14.08/08/2017—MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Deputy B. Fennessey responded to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a reported attempted escape. The investigation revealed the suspect, inmate,, attempted to escape the Detention Center by removing drywall and metal inside of a bathroom. The suspect was charged with Escape 1st and 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property $1000 Plus, Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000. CASE #41727-17.08/09/2017—ASSAULT: Deputy D. Smith responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported Assault on a corrections officer. The investigation revealed the suspect,, had assaulted a corrections officer by biting, causing visible signs of injury to the officer, requiring medical attention. The suspect was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, as well as Assault 2nd Degree DOC Emp. CASE #42017-17.