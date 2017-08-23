Juvenile Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following list of juveniles who were recently arrested.07/19/2017—A 17-year-old male was arrested on an active arrest warrant for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Malicious Destruction of Property, by Deputy J, Smith. CCN# 37855-17.07/24/2017—A 17-year-old male juvenile of Leonardtown was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested by Cpl. J. Kirkner. CASE# 39020-17.07/27/2017—A 15-year-old male juvenile of Dameron was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Henry. CASE# 39617-17.07/31/2017—A 17-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville was arrested for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and was also charged with possession of CDS Marijuana L/T 10 Grams on a Civil Citation. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Corporal S. Kerby. CASE# 40252-17.08/08/2017—A 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette. CASE# 33384-17.08/08/2017—A 14-year-old male of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette. CASE# 33384-17.