Warrant Arrests and Criminal Summonses in St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following list of individuals who were either arrested on a warrant or served a criminal summons. A criminal summons is issued at the discretion of the court and is a summons to appear in court to answer criminal charges in lieu of being arrested and brought to jail.07/01/2017—Jeffery Allen Purdy, age 47, of Dumfries, Virginia, was arrested on an active arrest warrant for Violation of a Protective Order, by Deputy D. Sidorowicz. CASE# 37230-17.07/17/2017—Lawrence Alvin Hoffman, age 23, of Hollywood, was arrested by Corporal K. Nelson on an outstanding District Court Warrant for Second Degree Escape. CASE# 37068-17.07/27/2017—Garret Brady Harim, age 21, of Colton's Point, was arrested on an outstanding District Court Warrant for Assault Second Degree, Violation of a Protective Order by Corporal J. Davis.CASE# 37052-17.07/28/2017—Joseph Eimyad Young, age 19, of Lexington Park, was served a District Court Warrant by Deputy D. McClure for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 21345-17.07/29/2017—Deputy First Class D. Potter responded to the 21000 block of Castaway Circle in California for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect, Rodene Lee Foster, age 29, of No Fixed Address, came into the victim's residence uninvited and assaulted the victim. Potter applied for a warrant, which was served on July 30, 2017. The suspect was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was served the District Court Warrant which charged him with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, as well as 2nd Degree Assault. CASE #39986-17.08/06/2017—Wilfredo Vasquez Jr., age 59, Leonardtown, was arrested on a Circuit Court Indictment for three counts of CDS Possess Not Marijuana by DFC D. Lawrence.07/13/2017—Sylvia Nicole Freddie Marjanowics, age 46, of Leonardtown, served a criminal summons for second-degree assault, by Deputy P. Robinson. CASE# 33796-17.07/17/2017—April Marie Quade, age 20, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal S. Kerby, for Delivery of Contraband in Place of Confinement. CASE# 36004-17.07/19/2017—Amber Michelle Coppage, age 23, of Charlotte Hall, was charged via Criminal Summons, by Deputy C. Edwards, for Theft Less Than $1000. CASE# 30689-17.07/19/2017—Jeffery Allen Purdy, age 47, of Dumfries, Virginia, was arrested on a criminal summons for Second Degree Assault, Harass: A course of conduct, and Harass following with the intent to alarm after warning to desist, by Deputy D. Sidorowicz. CASE# 36847-17 and 34992-17.07/19/2017—Kyree Truvell Miles, age 20, of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy First Class C. Beyer for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 37392-17.07/19/2017—Ronald Keith Raley, age 38, of Piney Point, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal E. Johnson, for Harass, Failure to Obey Lawful Order, Disturb the Peace, Violation of an Ex Parte. CASE# 29860-17.07/20/2017—Dwayne Maurice Young, age 46, of Hyattsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal E. Johnson for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 31157-17.07/20/2017—Louis Windfield Price, age 60, of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal D. Reppel for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 31157-17.07/20/2017—Ian Patrick Jones, age 18, of California, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy D. Holdsworth for Sex Offense: 4th Degree Sexual Contact. CASE# 34484-17.07/20/2017—Irvina Nicole Dyson, age 42, of Piney Point, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy D. Holdsworth for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 31842-17.07/20/2017—Misael Connery Guy, age 18, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal A. Holton for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 26541-17.07/21/17—Francis Xavier Curtis, Jr., age 19, of Leonardtown, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal S. Kerby for Theft Less than $1000. CASE# 35972-17.07/22/2017—John Edward Butler, age 41, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal P. Handy for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 36738-17.07/22/2017—Maxwell Lewis Scroggs, age 26, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by P. Handy for CDS Possess Not Marijuana. CASE# 36908-17.07/22/2017—John Edward Butler, Jr., age 41 of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree by Corporal P. Handy.07/23/2017—Kevin Adam Howell, age 33, of California, was charged via Criminal Summons by Corporal G. Knott for Possession CDS Not Marijuana. CASE# 19110-17.07/23/2017—Garry Victor Shubrooks, age 49, of St. Inigoes, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy S. Bowie for Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1000. CASE# 28126-17.07/24/2017—Markus Antonio Carter, age 20, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons, by Deputy T. Siciliano for Theft Less Than $100. CASE#16979-1707/24/2017—Marcus DeVon Shorter, age 29, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy D. Sidorowicz for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE#32753-17.07/24/2017—Theft Less than $100-Markus Anthonio Carter, age 20, of Lexington Park was charged via criminal summons by Deputy T. Siciliano for Theft Less than $100.07/25/2017—Kelley Marie Busby, age 36, of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons by Deputy T. Siciliano for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy T. Siciliano. CASE#16393-17.07/27/2017—John Edward Nichols, age 49, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree Deputy S. Shelko.07/28/2017—Lester Marvel Scriber, age 44, of Valley Lee was charged via a criminal summons by Deputy M. Beyer for Assault 2nd Degree. CASE#24937-17.07/28/2017—Kyle Steven Bryant, age 19, of Charlotte Hall, was charged via Criminal Summons by Lieutenant Stephen Simonds for Burglary 4th Degree. CASE# 35280-17.07/28/2017—Charles Edward Summers, age 34, of California was charged via a criminal summons by Deputy G. Muschette for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana. CASE# 17380-17.07/31/2017—Daniel Holley Dement, age 50, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for theft Less Than $1000 by Deputy A. Budd.07/31/2017—Maurice Delonte Stoney, age 52, of Leonardtown, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less Than $1000, Theft Less than $100 by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach.08/01/2017—Byron Lee Bowling, age 40 of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons two counts of Theft Less than $100, One count theft Scheme Less $1000 by Corporal D. Snyder.08/01/2017—David Logan Scopin, age 31, of Waldorf, was charged via Criminal Summons for Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft Less than $100 by Corporal J. Davis.08/01/2017—James Allan Winters, age 37 of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons two charges of Assault 2nd Degree by Corporal D. Corcoran.08/01/2017—Jerome Anthony Hicks, age 48, of Loveville, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree, Destruction of Property and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle by Corporal P. Handy.08/02/2017—Mark Andrew Alvey, age 25 of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree by Deputy J. Bare.08/02/2017—Kevin McGlaughlin Casey, age 21 of Great Mills, was charged via Criminal Summons for Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000 Corporal. D Reppel.08/02/2017—Shauna Nicole Doherty, age 18 of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Under $500, Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1000 by Corporal J. Kirkner.08/03/2017—Andrew NMN Kaselemis, age 23, of Leonardtown, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less than $1000 by Deputy M. Beyer.08/03/2017—Katherine Rose Duncanson, age 18, of California, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft under $1000 by Corporal Kirnker.08/05/2017—Christopher Robert Angus, age 31, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Obstructing & Hindering and Theft Less Than $100 by Deputy S. Bowie.08/05/2017—William Michael Dement, age 22, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft $1,000.00 to Under $10,000 by DFC D. Lawrence.08/06/2017—Eric Ramon Holt, Sr., age 47, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less than $100 by Deputy First Class M. McCuen.08/06/2017—Rebecca Leann Wathen, age 18, Bushwood, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less than $100 by Corporal S. Kerby.08/08/2017—John Edward Nichols, Jr., age 27, of Mechanicsville, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree by Deputy S. Shelko.08/08/2017—Alexa Taylor Smith, age 21, of Leonardtown, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Scheme $1,000-10,000, Theft $1000-Under $10,000 by Cpl. K. Nelson.08/08/2017—Creighton Shields Perkins, age 34, of Lexington Park, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. K. Nelson.08/09/2017—Casey Michael Shores, age 25, of No Fixed Address, was charged via Criminal Summons for Burglary 1st Degree, 3rd Degree, 4th Degree, Theft Under $1000, Theft Under $100 by Deputy D. Smith.