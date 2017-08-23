Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 23, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price contract for organizational and intermediate-level aircraft maintenance on three KC-130J aircraft, logistics and supply functions, limited repair of common support equipment and required support for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,889,043 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-45. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0080)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F0266 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for supplies and services in support of the F-35 Lightning II milestone event capabilities, including retrofit modification kits and installation services for the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2021 for DoD customers and September 2025 for non-DoD participants. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $26,747,234 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($26,686,876; 50 percent); Air Force ($11,208,674; 21 percent); Navy ($9,480,536; 18 percent); and non-DoD participants ($6,118,389; 11 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor ceiling-priced modification P00027 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0016). This modification provides for additional spare and sustainment parts and supplies required to maintain the ScanEagle unmanned aviation system in support of Navy Special Warfare fleet operations. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement delivery order 5001 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Air Traffic, Navigation, Integration, and Coordination System (ATNAVICS) refurbishment and range extension. This effort includes programmatic, technical and engineering services for the NAVAIR ATNAVICS Fleet Support Team. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (68 percent); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (32 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,046,540 are being obligated on this award, $2,345,535 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded not-to-exceedfor undefinitized order N0001917F0027 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the procurement of ancillary military equipment and pilot flight equipment for low rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (60 percent); White Plains, New York (25 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-DoD participants; and FMS funds in the amount of $212,097,843 are being obligated on this award, $13,234,516 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for Air Force ($152,080,223; 36 percent); Marine Corps ($84,392,523; 20 percent); Navy ($53,091,592; 12 percent); non-DoD participants ($81,671,979; 19 percent); and FMS customers ($55,852,320; 13 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00009 to exercise an option to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0073) for the procurement of 10,419 FMU-139C/B fuses and accessories for the Air Force, Navy, and the governments of Australia, and Morocco. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio (65 percent); and Orlando, Florida (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2016 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps); fiscal 2016 special defense acquisition (Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $28,375,347 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($14,542,553; 52 percent); Navy ($3,770,094; 13 percent); and the governments of Australia ($9,757,255; 34 percent); and Morocco ($305,445; 1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.