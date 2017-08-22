MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 22, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY, HOME INVASION: On 8/15/2017 at 5:21 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick responded to the 3600 block of 10th St. in North Beach for a reported theft. The victim reported answering a knock at the door and being pushed aside. A suspect, later identified as, ran into the home and after exiting, the victim found all the money in her wallet missing. Norris was later apprehended, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND PROMETHAZINE HYDROCHLORIDE: On 8/18/2017 at 4:49 pm, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle on Church Street in Prince Frederick to check on the welfare of the driver. The strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed Promethazine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup and marijuana., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Sharon A. Strachan 60 08/14/2017 @ 04:54 pm Solomons, MD TFC S. CasarellaThomas T. Schrechengost 46 08/20/2017 @ 01:49 am Walker Wood, WV TFC J. WarrickEmil S. Whitaker 38 08/20/2017 @ 12:00 am Glen Dale, MD TPR. R. Backus