 51-Year-old Man Charged with Sex Crime Against Seven-year-old Female - Southern Maryland Headline News
51-Year-old Man Charged with Sex Crime Against Seven-year-old Female

Mark Anthony Wathen, 51-years-old, of no fixed address. Mark Anthony Wathen, 51-years-old, of no fixed address.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 17, 2017)—On Sunday, August 13, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office received information pertaining to a possible sex offense involving a seven-year-old female. An initial investigation was conducted by patrol deputies and based on the allegations, the investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division. With assistance from Child Protective Services, the investigation revealed, Mark Anthony Wathen, 51-years-old, of no fixed address, performed a sex act on the juvenile female.

Wathen was located in Charles County and was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center without incident. He was charged via an arrest warrant with the following criminal violations:

• Sex Abuse of a Minor;

• Sex Offense Second Degree;

• Third Degree Sex Offense; and

• Fourth Degree Sex Offense-Sex Contact.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mellissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
