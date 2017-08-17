 E-2D Continues to Equip Warfighters on 10th Anniversary of First Flight - Southern Maryland Headline News
E-2D Continues to Equip Warfighters on 10th Anniversary of First Flight

Delta One took off from the St. Augustine, Florida, airfield for its first flight Aug. 3, 2007. The aircraft was piloted by then-U.S. Navy Flight Test Pilot Lt. Drew Ballinger and Northrop Grumman Co. Flight Test Pilot Tom Boutin. The flight was approximately 1.3 hours in duration. (U.S. Navy photo by Ted Carlson)
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (August 17, 2017)—Aug. 3 marked the 10th anniversary of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye's (AHE) first flight, and the birthday celebration came in the wake of another first for the newest variant of the E-2 platform: The first aerial refueling-capable E-2D AHE successfully received its first inflight fuel transfer July 14.

As it has for the last decade, the E-2D AHE and E-2/C-2 Airborne Tactical Data System Program Office (PMA-231) team continue the mission of equipping warfighters with an unmatched airborne early warning and command and control (AEW&CC) aircraft to go and win the fight today and tomorrow.
