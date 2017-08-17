E-2D Continues to Equip Warfighters on 10th Anniversary of First Flight

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (August 17, 2017)—Aug. 3 marked the 10th anniversary of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye's (AHE) first flight, and the birthday celebration came in the wake of another first for the newest variant of the E-2 platform: The first aerial refueling-capable E-2D AHE successfully received its first inflight fuel transfer July 14.



As it has for the last decade, the E-2D AHE and E-2/C-2 Airborne Tactical Data System Program Office (PMA-231) team continue the mission of equipping warfighters with an unmatched airborne early warning and command and control (AEW&CC) aircraft to go and win the fight today and tomorrow.