State Police Investigate Armed Burglary in Owings

PIKESVILLE, Md. (August 17, 2017)—Maryland State Police Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division—Central South Region are investigating an armed residential burglary in the Owings area on Monday, August 14.



During the course of the investigation investigators determined that three unidentified African-American males wearing face masks and black clothing entered the residence of the complainants in Owings. At least one of the perpetrators was reported to have used a handgun during the course of the burglary. Several items of value were stolen from the residence.



Suspects are believed to have utilized a vehicle to flee the area, but a precise description is unknown at this time. One of the suspects reportedly has long hair styled in dreadlocks. The Maryland State Police are requesting the public's assistance at this time with any information which may lead to the identification and capture of these suspects.



Police say the public should also be aware of the importance of securing their residence via the best resources they have available to them, door locks, security systems, cameras, Beware of Dogs signs or warning signs regarding security systems etc.



Anyone having additional information pertaining to this investigation and/or other crimes is urged to contact Trooper First Class J. Kispert of the Maryland State Police-Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region at 410-761-5130, "TIP" Line at 1-888-210-1450 or 410-257-4925 or email at: msp.centralsouth@maryland.gov.