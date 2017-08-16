TEDx Coming to Leonardtown Sept. 9

HOLLYWOOD, Md.—New faces and new ideas for change will be the focus of the county's first ever TEDx event, set for Sept. 9 at Leonardtown High School.
TEDx is a program offered by the wildy successful TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) organization. TEDx is a licensed, localized and independent version of the TED speaker series which is "designed to help communities, organizations and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences."
"It's a one-day conference," said Alyssa Wilson, organizer of the event. "We're going to showcase a ton of local businesses and local minds."
TEDx wanted to bring a forum to St. Mary's County because of the vibrancy of the local business and volunteer community.
"There's so much of a base here for change," Wilson said.
There are nine speakers set for the event, giving talks on a range of topics from science and technology to the rights of the disabled.
"Our passion is all about local businesses, local people," Wilson said. "Those are the kinds of ideas that make a big difference in the world."
About half of the speakers are local to St. Mary's County, Wilson told The County Times.
"Others have some kind of roots in Maryland," she said.
The speakers include Adrienne Somerville, a NAVAIR Community Management program manager; Alison Righter, president of Wings for Val Foundation that aids women in their dream of becoming aviators; Amy Looney, vice president of the Travis Manion Foundation, Brian Jordan a local inventor who, through an accident, became a digital amputee and used his disability to promulgate and manufacture prosthetics.
Others include Troy Townsend, a chemistry professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland, Christine Bergmark of CLB Advising to talk about agriculture and food systems, Diego Mariscal of 2-Gether International to talk about technology education and access for the disabled and Matt Hall, pastor of Southpoint Church.
More information about TEDx can be found at www.ted.com/about/programs-initiatives/tedx-program .
To watch videos of past TED talks, visit www.ted.com/ .
