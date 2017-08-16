 Del. Fisher Decries Lack of Health Care Competition - Southern Maryland Headline News
Del. Fisher Decries Lack of Health Care Competition

CareFirst controls 70% of the insurance business in Maryland
Del. Mark Fisher (R: District 27C) talked about the lack of health care insurance competition in a recent blog to constituents:

“Maryland's largest health insurer, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, announced a 50% increase of health insurance premiums.

“Meanwhile, Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) threatened to end its contract with CareFirst over reimbursement rates. CareFirst controls 70% of the insurance business in Maryland.

“AAMC's Chief Medical Officer commented that AAMC ‘Can't continue to provide the care we'd like to at the [reimbursement] rates suggested by CareFirst.’

“If no deal is struck, then everyone insured by CareFirst will be required to pay out-of-network prices at all AAMC facilities—including Anne Arundel Medical Center (the hospital).

“Herein lies the conundrum: CareFirst is squeezing doctors out of business by reducing reimbursements to them while at the same time, increasing insurance premiums on consumers.

“This is what happens when there's little competition in the Insurance Industry.”
