Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

(August 16, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT OF RIMS: Between August 13–August 14, unknown suspect(s) stole rims and wheels from two cars parked at a car rental business in the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Pfc. R. Gass is investigating.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On August 13 at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in Waldorf for the report of gunshots. Officers located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, and officers observed a handgun in the car., was charged with reckless endangerment and carrying a handgun illegally. Pfc. K. Barry investigated.OFFICERS IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN MULTIPLE THEFTS FROM AUTOS: Recently, a large number of thefts from motor vehicles occurred in the La Plata area. A joint investigation between the La Plata Police Department and the CCSO resulted in the arrests of several suspects. Search and seizure warrants were served, and evidence linking the suspects to the crimes was recovered.were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. G. Draheim at (301) 609-6451.SUSPECT IN WHEEL THEFT APPREHENDED: On August 8 at 11:08 p.m., officers responded to the rear of the 7-11 located at 2850 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of the theft of rims from a motor vehicle. The caller reported seeing a male wearing dark clothing stealing rims from a vehicle parked behind the store. The caller advised the suspect vehicle was a tan Lexus. Officers arrived and observed the male placing tires in the back of the Lexus., was arrested and charged with theft. Pfc. S. Cook investigated.SUSPECT IN MULTIPLE THEFTS IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED: Over the last few months, multiple thefts and vandalisms resulting in significant loss and damage occurred at construction sites in Waldorf. Through investigation, detectives identified and arrested, in connection with the thefts. Pfc. A. Bringley is investigating.