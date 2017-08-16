Two Clean Water Projects in St. Mary's Funded

BALTIMORE, Md. (August 16, 2017)—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $6.9 million in grants and loans for four projects today to reduce pollution, improve drinking water quality and save energy and money state-wide.



Two of the four projects are based in southern Maryland:



St. Clement Shores Water System Replacement Phase I project—St. Mary's County



A $3,368,474 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan to the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission will fund the St. Clement Shores Water System Replacement Phase I project. The project includes the design and construction of waterlines, valves and fire hydrants to replace the existing aging and deteriorated water distribution system.



Piney Point Water System Replacement project—St. Mary's County



A $2,491,768 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan to the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission will fund the Piney Point Water System Replacement project. The project includes the design and construction of waterlines, valves, fire hydrants, and all necessary appurtenances to replace the existing aging and deteriorated water distribution system.



The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.