St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Commission on Aging Changes Meeting Location
The location for the Commission on Aging's August 28 open meeting has changed.
The Meeting will be held at Victory Woods, 22611 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park.
For additional information please call 301-475-4200, extension *1051.
Organizations Sought to Educate Youth on Health Risks of E-Cigarettes
The St. Mary's County Health Department is seeking organizations to educate local youth on the health risks of electronic cigarettes. These community organizations may include student groups, faith-based organizations, and civic organizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the number of middle and high school age students who have never smoked a cigarette but who have used an e-cigarette increased three-fold from 2011 to 2013. These youth are also nearly twice as likely to have an intention to smoke conventional cigarettes over those who have never used an e-cigarette. Funding for this award is provided through the Maryland Department of Health Cigarette Restitution Fund. For more information about this request for proposals, please visit the health department's website at www.smchd.org/rfp.
Local Behavioral Health Authority Grant Offers Accreditation Assistance to Providers
The St. Mary's County Local Behavioral Health Authority is providing one-time only grant funding to qualified providers who are not currently accredited due to financial hardship. Approximately $15,000 will be awarded to each qualified provider for accreditation assistance. The deadline for receipt of proposals is August 30, 2017. For more information or to submit a proposal, please visit the health department's website at www.smchd.org/rfp.